Fortnite Bender: Find him and Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun

You can currently find Bender in Fortnite as an NPC, connected to the Futurama crossover taking place in the battle royale. If you meet up with Bender Bending Rodríguez (to give him his full title) then you can guarantee access to Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun, a new weapon for this event that fires unlimited energy beams. Although this robot is not officially one of the Fortnite characters, you can hire him in the same way as other Specialists to fight alongside you, increasing your chances of securing a Victory Royale. If you want to meet Bender in Fortnite and get Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun, here's where you need to go.



Where to find Bender in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To find Bender in Fortnite, you need to head to the far end of the main pier south of Mega City, which extends out into the lake. This location is quite exposed as there are only two small food kiosks for protection, though if you need to escape quickly then there is also a handy launch pad to fling you back into the air. If you can't see Bender patrolling this area, then it's likely another player has already hired him or he's been eliminated, in which case you'll need to try visiting again in another match.

How to get Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The easiest way to get Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun in Fortnite is to interact with the NPC, which will give you the option to purchase this Mythic weapon for 600 gold bars and add it straight to your inventory. It's also possible to find it as floor loot, though that of course relies on random chance, and unusually for a new weapon you cannot get Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun from chests.

Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun fires out a steady beam of energy to deal reasonable damage and has unlimited 'ammunition', though if you don't regulate your use of it then it will overheat and you'll need to wait for it to cool down before it can fire again. This Raygun will be available in the battle royale until the v25.30 update, so you've got at least a couple of weeks to try it out, and you can keep track of the latest updates with our Fortnite patch notes.

