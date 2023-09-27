Fortnite Ahsoka Tano: How to unlock them and their items

Fortnite Ahsoka Tano is now available, as part of the latest Star Wars crossover event to hit the battle royale. Tying in with the Ahoska series, the warrior, outcast, rebel, Jedi can be unlocked as an outfit to be used as a playable character, along with plenty of other cosmetic items to add to your locker – though you'll need to have purchased the battle pass for the current season of Fortnite to get access to all of this content. This event also sees the return of lightsabers and Force abilities on the island until the v26.30 update, so there's plenty to check out. If you'd like to add this Padawan to your collection, then here's how to unlock Ahsoka Tano in Fortnite.

How to unlock Ahsoka Tano in Fortnite

To unlock Ahsoka Tano in Fortnite, you need to collect three Fulcrum Tokens found in either Breakwater Bay or Relentless Retreat. As Relentless Retreat is one of Thorne's Strongholds and therefore heavily guarded, I recommend you go to Breakwater Bay in the northwest corner of the island instead as this task will be much easier to complete there. These Fulcrum Tokens appear as floating blue icons, which will also be highlighted on both your map and screen with an exclamation mark when you get close to them, then you just need to pass through each token to collect it.

There a three Fulcrum Tokens in each location, so once you've collected three of them in total all you need to do is complete the match, at which point you'll unlock Ahsoka Tano in Fortnite as an outfit you can equip.

How to get all of the Ahsoka Tano items in Fortnite

There are a total of nine Ahsoka Tano items to unlock in Fortnite, as long as you've purchased the Battle Pass to get access to this content. That will open up a set of Fortnite quests dedicated to the Star Wars character, and completing them will unlock the following cosmetics:

Collect Fulcrum Tokens in Relentless Retreat or Breakwater Bay (3): Ahsoka Tano outfit

Collect Fulcrum Tokens in Kenjutsu Crossing or Slappy Shores (3): Morai back bling

Collect Fulcrum Tokens in Sanguine Suites or Rumble Ruins (3): Star Map wrap

Be the first player to land, search a chest, or eliminate a player in a match (1): Fulcrum Ascending loading screen

Survive storm circles carrying a weapon of Legendary rarity or higher (5): Fulcrum banner icon

Damage opponents with melee weapon (250): Ahsoka's Staff pickaxe

Complete a job from a job board (1): Ready Rebel spray

Damage opponents father than 20 meters (1,500): Watchful Companion emoticon

Gain shields (1,000): Lil' T-6 Shuttle emote



Most of these are self-explanatory, and as I said earlier the Fulcrum Tokens will be marked on the map and screen when you get near them in their respective areas. If you need weapon of Legendary rarity or higher then look out for one of the Ahsoka Tano holograms that you can interact with to receive a Lightsaber, which also counts as a Fortnite melee weapon to damage opponents with.

