For the second time in a week, a Cyberpunk 2077 Easter egg has been found that the devs had "started to doubt" would ever be discovered

By Catherine Lewis
published

One of the devs admitted that it "was hidden way too well"

Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, illuminated by bright lights.
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 players are on a roll lately when it comes to uncovering hard-to-spot Easter eggs, as a second cool discovery in a week has been made on the game's title screen, of all places.

The Easter egg in question was spotted by Twitter user @crushovitz_b, who noticed that if you move your mouse over to the game's current version number in the top right corner of the main menu and click on it, the numbers begin to shift around until they read "2.0.77" in a clear – albeit subtle – reference to the name of the game. 

See more

It's not clear how long this has been available to find, but it seems it's been under our noses for quite some time. In fact, CD Projekt Red's Paweł Sasko, the quest director for Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion and associate game director for the next Cyberpunk game, personally congratulated the player, saying: "Good find, I started to doubt you chooms will ever find it! Was hidden way too well."

In case you missed last week's Cyberpunk 2077 Easter egg, it was revealed by YouTube content creator Ian Illano TV that by climbing on top of the roof at Tom's Diner in the Watson district, you can use some binoculars placed behind the diner's sign to peer at a nearby building which has the iconic CD Projekt Red logo on the side of it. That's not all, though – staring at it for long enough will cause a glitch effect to appear on your screen, before unveiling a group photo of the CD Projekt Red team in a really cool nod to the people who worked on the game. 

Just like this latest find, CD Projekt Red gave Ian Illano TV a pat on the back for their discovery, with global community Marcin Momot saying: "There was a discussion recently in one of our Slack channels that [this] hasn’t been discovered yet. Good job spotting it!"

With all these new finds, it makes you wonder how many other secrets might still be lurking in Cyberpunk 2077. Clearly though, it's only ever a matter of time before eagle-eyed players manage to spot them. 

If you're on the lookout for your next adventure, be sure to check out our list of the best open world games to play right now.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.