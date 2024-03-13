For the second time in a week, a Cyberpunk 2077 Easter egg has been found that the devs had "started to doubt" would ever be discovered

Cyberpunk 2077 players are on a roll lately when it comes to uncovering hard-to-spot Easter eggs, as a second cool discovery in a week has been made on the game's title screen, of all places.

The Easter egg in question was spotted by Twitter user @crushovitz_b, who noticed that if you move your mouse over to the game's current version number in the top right corner of the main menu and click on it, the numbers begin to shift around until they read "2.0.77" in a clear – albeit subtle – reference to the name of the game.

Hey look, easter egg in the main menu!#Cyberpunk2077 #Cyberpunk2077PhantomLiberty #GamingCommunity pic.twitter.com/joUthMfDvwMarch 12, 2024 See more

It's not clear how long this has been available to find, but it seems it's been under our noses for quite some time. In fact, CD Projekt Red's Paweł Sasko, the quest director for Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion and associate game director for the next Cyberpunk game, personally congratulated the player, saying: "Good find, I started to doubt you chooms will ever find it! Was hidden way too well."

In case you missed last week's Cyberpunk 2077 Easter egg , it was revealed by YouTube content creator Ian Illano TV that by climbing on top of the roof at Tom's Diner in the Watson district, you can use some binoculars placed behind the diner's sign to peer at a nearby building which has the iconic CD Projekt Red logo on the side of it. That's not all, though – staring at it for long enough will cause a glitch effect to appear on your screen, before unveiling a group photo of the CD Projekt Red team in a really cool nod to the people who worked on the game.

Just like this latest find, CD Projekt Red gave Ian Illano TV a pat on the back for their discovery, with global community Marcin Momot saying : "There was a discussion recently in one of our Slack channels that [this] hasn’t been discovered yet. Good job spotting it!"

With all these new finds, it makes you wonder how many other secrets might still be lurking in Cyberpunk 2077. Clearly though, it's only ever a matter of time before eagle-eyed players manage to spot them.