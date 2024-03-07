CD Projekt dev congratulates Cyberpunk 2077 player on finding an Easter egg photobomb after the RPG's latest update

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.12 hit the RPG on February 29 alongside some relatively short patch notes . The patch notably didn't mention a newly discovered Easter egg attached to an unassuming diner in Watson district, which the devs at CD Projekt Red were only recently musing about being undiscovered.

YouTuber Ian Ilano TV spotted this one earlier this week, quickly earning a congratulations from CDPR community director Marcin Momot. "There was a discussion recently in one of our Slack channels that this hasn’t been discovered yet," Momot said in a tweet . "Good job spotting it!"

The Easter egg in question is a photo featuring a chunk of the Cyberpunk 2077 development team. To view it, as Ilano explained, you'll want to head to Watson district and find Tom's Diner in Little China down Bradbury & Urmland street.

Once you're there, climb up on the roof of the diner and look for a pair of mounted binoculars behind the diner sign. (These binoculars were actually introduced back in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 as a fun way to take in the city.) Using this sightseeing point, look around to find the CDPR logo – rather, the studio's iconic red robin – on a nearby building and give it a closer look. After you stare at it for a bit, the photo will fade in almost like a glitch, revealing a group shot of the CDPR devs.

This mammoth RPG was collectively worked on by over 500 people at peak production, with the total number of devs that in some way touched the project reaching into the thousands, so it wouldn't be easy to get them all into one photo. Still, it is fun to see our "favorite Polish chooms," as Ilano puts it, celebrating in Night City.

Meanwhile, Cyberpunk 2077's core team is now in Boston working on sequel Orion, and its narrative director says the first RPG was "just a warm-up."