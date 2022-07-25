For All Mankind renewed for season 4

For All Mankind has been renewed for season 4, it was announced at the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel. Season 3 is still releasing weekly on Apple TV Plus, and production on the fourth installment is due to start next month.

The series tells the story of an alternate history where the Soviet Union beat the US to land on the Moon first and the space race doesn't end. Season 1 opened in 1969, while the latest installment brings up to the '90s with the focus of the space race shifting to Mars. Co-creator Matt Wolpert revealed to Deadline (opens in new tab) at SDCC that season 4 will take place in the 2000s.

"I’m thrilled that we get to keep going forward in this amazing story," co-creator Ronald D. Moore told the publication. "Right from the beginning it was my hope that it would be a long, multi-year journey. It’s gratifying to see what we’ve done and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in the future."

The series' cast includes Joel Kinnaman as NASA astronaut Edward Baldwin, based on Apollo 10 commander Thomas P. Stafford, Shantel VanSanten as Edward's wife, and Jodi Balfour as a former astronaut and president of the US, Sonya Walger, along with Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt.

For All Mankind season 3 is currently streaming on Apple TV Plus, with the season finale premiering on July 29. While we wait for season 4 to get a release date, check out our picks of the other best new TV shows coming our way this year.