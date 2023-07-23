Footage of PlayStation's handheld Project Q is sparking hopes for an emulator machine

We still don't know a huge amount of information about PlayStation's Project Q , its upcoming handheld and remote gaming device, despite a projected release for later this year.

However, unofficial footage of an early sample of Project Q in action is now spreading online, giving us some insight to what designs the device has gone through internally at PlayStation.

Project Q was announced by Sony in May and seems to be angled towards people who already use PS Remote Play , allowing you to stream from your PS5 to the handheld.

In the leaked footage, a tablet can be seen sat in the middle of the split DualSense controller which has the usual buttons and analog sticks you'd expect. What's catching people's attention more is the fact that the early version looks like it's running a "modded version of Android with a Snapdragon chip".

Footage of Playstation's upcoming handheld 'Project Q' has leaked.The early sample appears to be running a modded version of Android with a Snapdragon chip. It might be possible to install emulators on it for the PSP, PS Vita and more. 👀pic.twitter.com/UEU3xlu7QyJuly 22, 2023 See more

If this is kept in the final product, it could be possible to install not just emulators for PlayStation consoles, but even Nintendo consoles or the Xbox Game Pass app. Although this would give Project Q capabilities like that of the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally , it'd still miss a chance at properly attempting to tap into the handheld market .

It's still early days for Project Q, and closer to its release we'll hopefully get official information on details like what OS it'll run on and what scope there is for installing third party apps.