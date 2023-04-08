Five Nights at Freddy's movie debuts in theaters and on Peacock just in time for Halloween

By Vikki Blake
published

Freddy Fazbear and friends arrive on October 27

Five Nights at Freddy's
(Image credit: Universal/Blumhouse)

Good news, FNAF fans – the Five Nights at Freddy's movie will release just in time for Halloween.

Confirmation came by way of horror master Jason Blum, who tweeted the news that the FNAF movie will release on October 27.

Variety (opens in new tab) also revealed that the movie will simultaneously release in theaters and debut on streaming service, Peacock. 

Five Nights at Freddy's stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Scream star Matthew Lillard, and will be directed by Emma Tammi. The creepy animatronics themselves come courtesy of Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Filming for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie officially began back in February (opens in new tab).

"Day 1," producer Blum tweeted at the time, attaching a photo of a clapper board on the movie's set. The board conceals a character's head, though, so I'm afraid we missed out on getting a sneak peek of the movie.

The movie is based on the video game series of the same name, with the creator of the game, Scott Cawthon, signed up to keep a watchful eye on developments as a movie producer. 

If you've ever played Five Nights at Freddy's and found yourself thinking more about just how delicious the Pizzaplex's pepperoni pizzas are than the haunted animatronics, I have even more good news: there's an FNAF-themed cookbook on the way (opens in new tab).

Set to release on September 5, the cookbook – which lists series creator Scott Cawthon as the author – includes recipes for a whole host of "hauntingly delicious" meals, including meals called Fredbear's Pepperoni X-Press, Chica's Ultimate Thai Chicken Burger, Foxy's Fruity Cove Cooler, and El Chip's Fully Loaded Tortillas.

