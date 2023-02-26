Whip up Freddy's favorites when this Five Nights at Freddy's cookbook drops later this year

If you've ever played Five Nights at Freddy's and found yourself thinking more about just how delicious the Pizzaplex's pepperoni pizzas are than the haunted animatronics, I have good news: there's an FNAF-themed cookbook on the way.

Set to release on September 5, the cookbook – which lists series creator Scott Cawthon as the author – includes recipes for a whole host of "hauntingly delicious" meals, including meals called Fredbear's Pepperoni X-Press, Chica's Ultimate Thai Chicken Burger, Foxy's Fruity Cove Cooler, and El Chip's Fully Loaded Tortillas.

"The one and only OFFICIAL Five Nights at Freddy's Cookbook, with over 40 recipes inspired by the hit games," teases the book's official blurb, as seen on Amazon. "Delight in over forty tasty recipes inspired by the Five Nights at Freddy's games, with gorgeous, eye-popping photography!

"The official Five Nights at Freddy's Cookbook is packed with mouthwatering recipes that are hauntingly delicious."

(Image credit: Scott Cawthon / Amazon)

The cookbook is available to pre-order now at a bookshop near you, including Amazon. Looks like there's a Kindle/e-book version up for grabs, too (thanks, Comicbook (opens in new tab)).

ICYMI, yes, filming has officially begun on that long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy's movie (opens in new tab).

"Day 1," producer Jason Blum tweeted earlier this month, attaching a photo of a clapper board on the movie's set. The board conceals a character's head, though, so I'm afraid we miss out on getting a sneak peek of the movie.

The movie is based on the video game series of the same name, with the creator of the game, Scott Cawthon, signed up to keep a watchful eye on developments as a movie producer. As yet, there's no confirmed release date.

