Halo: The Official Cookbook will make you the Master Chef this August

Halo: The Official Cookbook is a real thing coming this year with over 70 recipes somehow inspired by the storied shooter.

Written by Victoria Rosenthal – the author behind the equally inexplicable but apparently pretty good cookbooks for the likes of Final Fantasy 14, Fallout, and even Destiny – the Halo cookbook (opens in new tab) will launch August 16 with hardcover and digital versions. It's promising "awesome appetizers, sumptuous snacks, decadent desserts, and main dishes to fuel even the hungriest of Spartans on the longest of missions."

Video game cookbooks are surprisingly common – heck, a Witcher cookbook was announced just three days ago – but this is one of those cases that really makes you scratch your head. Is there… food in Halo? It's a story involving humans – some modified super humans, but humans nonetheless – so surely someone had to eat something at some point in the history of the series, but we honestly couldn't tell you what they ate or who they were.

Food has never been a focus of the Halo games, so it's more of an assumed necessity than a feature. This makes you wonder what the heck those 70-plus recipes are based on, but it also gives the cookbook a blank canvas to play with.

The cover of the book is our only clue for now. It imagines such alien food as churros, club sandwiches, triple-decker burgers, stir fry, fried fish, and cocktails. As eager as we are to try these never-before-seen dishes, we're also hoping to see some weird, fun stuff that plays with Halo lore. Obviously there's going to be a chicken sandwich called a Moa (opens in new tab) burger - that's a given and we're fine with it.

Commit to the bit. Hit us with some Halo-Halo (yes, that's a real thing (opens in new tab)). Sell us on Groob (opens in new tab). Recreate the Chef's Special offered at the Pillar of Autumn food dispenser (according to the Halo wiki (opens in new tab)). We can't become the Master Chef with 70 familiar recipes that just happen to have Halo nouns in them, and all right we'll quit beating around the bush, we need to know if you can deep fry the Flood.