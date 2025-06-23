Hideo Kojima celebrates his new delivery sim with the official Death Stranding 2 Giga Meat pizza, complete with can of Red Bull

Death Stranding 2 : I'm thinking packages loaded on Norman Reedus' shoulders like barnacles, esoterica , gals with names like "Night Sky," "Air," "Well Behaved," etc. But director Hideo Kojima is more preoccupied with sausage, corn, and a nuclear bunker's supply of mayonnaise, as evidenced by the official Death Stranding 2: On the Beach collaboration with take-out pizza company Domino's in Japan.

"Death Stranding and pizza," Kojima explains in a tweet .

He elaborates further on the Japanese Domino's website (which we translated with Google), saying that, as a child, he watched with reverence as characters in Hollywood movies ordered pizza delivery and ate it on the couch. He was "impressed" by the voluminous pies delivered fresh in a box, and so his Domino's flavor selections are inspired by both American pizza culture and his personal tastes.

That's how we end up with the Giga Meat Pizza and Red Bull combo, the official dinner of sandy, windbitten Death Stranding 2 – this is, scandalously, despite the first game's apparent loyalty to Monster Energy over Red Bull. Kojima has elected to make his betrayal more palatable by adding mayo to the Giga Meat and crispy crust.

Alternatively, delivery enthusiasts whose unburdened backs eagerly await Death Stranding 2 to release June 26 can opt to fill up on a chicken pizza bento sprinkled with corn and, again, mayo. This box also includes thick slices of seasoned potatoes and more Red Bull.

That certainly seems like a hearty meal for clasping for 50 hours or so. However, to use "your full stamina and garlic power to defeat BT!", the trapped souls that haunt Death Stranding 2, developer Kojima Productions recommends the Garlic Master Pizza instead. Remind me, is that the love interest's name?

While Death Stranding 2 is officially out in a few days, there's some idiosyncrasy with Death Stranding 2 release time – here's when early access for Hideo Kojima's next game begins .