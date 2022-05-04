Pokemon cookbook asks how you'd make a meal of Charizard

A new Pokemon cookbook gives you recipes based on the pocket monsters - or is that recipes created from Pokemon?

The "My Pokemon Cookbook: Delicious Recipes Inspired by Pikachu and Friends" was made available for pre-order over on Amazon just yesterday on May 3. The book will set you back by $27.99 and is currently slated for release on October 25 later this year, so there's a fair while to wait before you can actually cook a Charizard just yet.

My Pokémon Cookbook: Delicious Recipes Inspired by Pikachu and Friends hardcover book available for preorder on Amazon ($27.99)

Yes, we did say cook a Charizard. Rather than creating dishes that would be consumed by human characters in the Pokemon world, this new cookbook instead opts to recreate Pokemon themselves in food form, whipping up the likes of a Charizard arrabbiata sauce, a yogurt bowl resembling Gangar, or a Shuckle smoothie.

Mmm, delicious Pokemon. While this somewhat troubling cookbook gives rise to the question of whether the humans in Pokemon games actually consume the titular creatures, let's just put a pin in that horrifying issue right now and opt never to revisit it ever again.

It's actually really helpful that every recipe in the cookbook is actually broken down into "prep time" and "cook time." Sometimes it's a little too difficult to plan ahead with cooking, calculating which steps might take a certain amount of time, and this is a boon if you're actually really slow at cooking and making meals in general (hello). Perhaps this could make a solid Christmas gift later this year for a Pokemon fan.

