Fish and bugs leaving in March in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you're looking to complete your critterpedia, you'll need to be aware of the fish and bugs leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March. Some won't be back until at least the tail end of this year, some early next, so you'll want to hunker down and find them all now while you still can.
There are 80 Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish to catch across the entire year, and the same goes for the 80 Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs species too.
Below, you will find every bug and fish that will not be available after March 31 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - organised by hemisphere, and by critterpedia entry order. Use the links above and to your left to jump to any specific segment you need.
Northern hemisphere fish
Northern Hemisphere fish leaving in March
|Name
|Availability
|Location
|Returning in
1
|Bitterling
|All hours
|River
|Nov
2
|Yellow Perch
|All hours
|River
|Oct
3
|Stringfish
|4PM - 9AM
|River (Clifftop)
|Dec
4
|Sturgeon
|All hours
|River (Mouth)
|Sep
5
|Sea Butterfly
|All hours
|Sea
|Dec
6
|Football Fish
|4PM - 9AM
|Sea
|Nov
Northern hemisphere bugs
Northern Hemisphere bugs leaving in March
|Name
|Availability
|Location
|Returning in
1
|Emperor Butterfly
|5PM - 8AM
|Flying
|June
Southern hemisphere fish
Southern Hemisphere fish leaving in March
|Name
|Availability
|Location
|Returning in
1
|Crawfish
|All hours
|Pond
|Oct
2
|Soft-shelled Turtle
|4PM - 9AM
|River
|Feb 2021
3
|Sweetfish
|All hours
|River
|Jan 2021
4
|Salmon
|All hours
|River (Mouth)
|Mar 2021
5
|King Salmon
|All hours
|River (Mouth)
|Mar 2021
6
|Nibble Fish
|9AM - 4PM
|River
|Nov
7
|Piranha
|9AM - 4PM AND 9PM - 4AM
|River
|Dec
8
|Arowana
|4PM - 9AM
|River
|Dec
9
|Dorado
|4PM - 9AM
|River
|Dec
10
|Arapaima
|4PM - 9AM
|River
|Dec
11
|Saddled Bichir
|9PM - 4AM
|River
|Dec
12
|Clown Fish
|All hours
|Sea
|Oct
13
|Surgeonfish
|All hours
|Sea
|Oct
14
|Butterfly Fish
|All hours
|Sea
|Oct
15
|Puffer Fish
|All hours
|Sea
|Jan 2021
16
|Ocean Sunfish
|4AM - 9PM
|Sea
|Jan 2021
17
|Saw Shark
|4PM - 9AM
|Sea
|Dec
18
|Hammerhead Shark
|4PM - 9AM
|Sea
|Dec
19
|Great White Shark
|4PM - 9AM
|Sea
|Dec
20
|Whale Shark
|All hours
|Sea
|Dec
21
|Suckerfish
|All hours
|Sea
|Dec
Southern hemisphere bugs
Southern Hemisphere bugs leaving in March
|Name
|Availability
|Location
|Returning in
1
|Tiger Butterfly
|4AM - 7PM
|Flying
|Sep
2
|Great Purple Emperor
|4AM - 7PM
|Flying
|Dec
3
|Agrias Butterfly
|8AM - 5PM
|Flying
|Nov
4
|Queen Alexandra's Birdwing
|8AM - 4PM
|Flying
|Nov
5
|Atlas Moth
|7PM - 4AM
|Flying
|Oct
6
|Madagascan Sunset Moth
|8AM - 4PM
|Flying
|Oct
7
|Grasshopper
|8AM - 5PM
|Ground
|Jan 2021
8
|Walker Cicada
|8AM - 5PM
|On trees
|Feb 2021
9
|Pondskater
|8AM - 7PM
|On ponds
|Nov
10
|Diving Beetle
|8AM - 7PM
|On ponds and rivers
|Nov
11
|Giant Water Bug
|7PM - 8AM
|On ponds and rivers
|Oct
12
|Stinkbug
|All hours
|On flowers
|Sep
13
|Rosalia Batesi Beetle
|All hours
|Tree stumps
|Nov
14
|Earth-boring Dung Beetle
|All hours
|On the ground
|Jan 2021
15
|Goliath Beetle
|5PM - 8AM
|On trees
|Dec
16
|Rainbow Stag
|7PM - 8AM
|On trees
|Dec
17
|Walking Leaf
|All hours
At the base of trees (looks like furniture leaf)
|Jan 2021
18
|Mosquito
|5PM - 4AM
|Flying
|Dec
