Popular

Fish and bugs leaving in March in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

By

Everything you need to catch before April begins on your island

(Image credit: Nintendo)
JUMP TO:

If you're looking to complete your critterpedia, you'll need to be aware of the fish and bugs leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March. Some won't be back until at least the tail end of this year, some early next, so you'll want to hunker down and find them all now while you still can. 

There are 80 Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish to catch across the entire year, and the same goes for the 80 Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs species too.

Below, you will find every bug and fish that will not be available after March 31 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - organised by hemisphere, and by critterpedia entry order. Use the links above and to your left to jump to any specific segment you need.  

Northern hemisphere fish

Northern Hemisphere fish leaving in March

(Image credit: Nintendo)

NameAvailabilityLocationReturning in
1
BitterlingAll hoursRiverNov
2
Yellow PerchAll hoursRiverOct
3
Stringfish4PM - 9AMRiver (Clifftop)Dec
4
SturgeonAll hoursRiver (Mouth)Sep
5
Sea ButterflyAll hoursSeaDec
6
Football Fish4PM - 9AMSeaNov

Northern hemisphere bugs

Northern Hemisphere bugs leaving in March

(Image credit: Nintendo)

NameAvailabilityLocationReturning in
1
Emperor Butterfly5PM - 8AMFlyingJune

Southern hemisphere fish

Southern Hemisphere fish leaving in March

(Image credit: Nintendo)

NameAvailabilityLocationReturning in
1
CrawfishAll hoursPondOct
2
Soft-shelled Turtle4PM - 9AMRiverFeb 2021
3
SweetfishAll hoursRiverJan 2021
4
SalmonAll hoursRiver (Mouth)Mar 2021
5
King SalmonAll hoursRiver (Mouth)Mar 2021
6
Nibble Fish9AM - 4PMRiverNov
7
Piranha9AM - 4PM AND 9PM - 4AMRiverDec
8
Arowana4PM - 9AMRiverDec
9
Dorado4PM - 9AMRiverDec
10
Arapaima4PM - 9AMRiverDec
11
Saddled Bichir9PM - 4AMRiverDec
12
Clown FishAll hoursSeaOct
13
SurgeonfishAll hoursSeaOct
14
Butterfly FishAll hoursSeaOct
15
Puffer FishAll hoursSeaJan 2021
16
Ocean Sunfish4AM - 9PMSeaJan 2021
17
Saw Shark4PM - 9AMSeaDec
18
Hammerhead Shark4PM - 9AMSeaDec
19
Great White Shark4PM - 9AMSeaDec
20
Whale SharkAll hoursSeaDec
21
SuckerfishAll hoursSeaDec

Southern hemisphere bugs

Southern Hemisphere bugs leaving in March

(Image credit: Nintendo)

NameAvailabilityLocationReturning in
1
Tiger Butterfly4AM - 7PMFlyingSep
2
Great Purple Emperor4AM - 7PMFlyingDec
3
Agrias Butterfly8AM - 5PMFlyingNov
4
Queen Alexandra's Birdwing8AM - 4PMFlyingNov
5
Atlas Moth7PM - 4AMFlyingOct
6
Madagascan Sunset Moth8AM - 4PMFlyingOct
7
Grasshopper8AM - 5PMGroundJan 2021
8
Walker Cicada8AM - 5PMOn treesFeb 2021
9
Pondskater8AM - 7PMOn pondsNov
10
Diving Beetle8AM - 7PMOn ponds and riversNov
11
Giant Water Bug7PM - 8AMOn ponds and riversOct
12
StinkbugAll hoursOn flowersSep
13
Rosalia Batesi BeetleAll hoursTree stumpsNov
14
Earth-boring Dung BeetleAll hoursOn the groundJan 2021
15
Goliath Beetle5PM - 8AMOn treesDec
16
Rainbow Stag7PM - 8AMOn treesDec
17
Walking LeafAll hours
At the base of trees (looks like furniture leaf)
Jan 2021
18
Mosquito5PM - 4AMFlyingDec
Sam Loveridge

I'm the lady in charge of GamesRadar, but also getting all the reviews up on the website, so you can thank me for all those shining stars – or blame me for a lack of them. I also spend my time working my SEO magic to try and coax the Google Juice to flow in our favour.
See comments