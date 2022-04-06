Finn and Poe finally get together in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga seems to confirm the sequel trilogy 'ship' that Disney notoriously shied away from.

'FinnPoe' is a ship documenting the bromantic tension between John Boyega's Finn and Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron throughout The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. While the pair's chemistry was obvious - with Boyega and Isaac themselves expressing interest in a more apparent romantic pairing - it never really manifested within the films, which went out of their way to attach both characters to heterosexual relationships.

It looks like the developers of the Skywalker Saga weren't having any of that, however. As spotted by Kotaku (opens in new tab), the game starts off with an intro video, after which the game's main cast all get together for an ensemble shot, performing animations on a loop. At the start of that shot, Finn jumps into the arms of his intended love-interest, Rose, before immediately leaping back out of those arms when he spots Poe appear.

LEGO POE DEFENDING FINN AND THEN GOING STRAIGHT BACK PUTTING HIS ARM AROUND HIM WE GET IT YOU’RE IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/b6aY328XIPApril 4, 2022 See more

Poe puts his arm around his 'friend', proffering exactly the kind of suave eyebrow raise that only Oscar Isaac could pull off. Shortly after that, he even steps up to defend Finn from Captain Phasma when she tries to whack a helmet on the former Stormtrooper. It's hardly the most outwardly romantic display out there, but Finn's leap from Rose to Poe seems to be a pretty clear indication of where the Skywalker Saga devs stand on FinnPoe.

For a closer look at how the game handles the rest of the series, check out our Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review, or get a headstart with these Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats and codes.