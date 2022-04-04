Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review-in-progress – "An outrageously ambitious recreation"

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is massive. So massive, in fact, even having beaten all 9 of the core series Star Wars films recreated here, I've only completed 38.84% of the game. And seeing as I'm enjoying the subsequent peripheral action arguably more than the core experience, it wouldn't be right to judge the game just because the embargo has lifted, based on its main offering alone (because sometimes it isn't all that great). However, I can at least give you a good idea of what to expect if you're planning on picking up the game when it releases April 5, 2022.

Fundamentally, the The Skywalker Saga is an outrageously ambitious recreation of the entire Star Wars universe. You play through each of the original trilogy (with nothing kept over from 2005's original LEGO Star Wars, I might add), then a choice between playing the prequels next or the more recent Skywalker saga. That makes nine films, each one lasting for approximately two to three hours of game time on the first play-through. After that, you're into the search for all the characters, blue Kyber bricks (of which there are 1,166 to collect – eek!), ships, and data cards.

Love letter to Star Wars

Release Date: April 5

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Developer: TT Games

Publisher: Warner Bros.

So what are the film sections like? They're LEGO recreations of the films, brick for brick. Predictably they're also extremely silly, with countless sight gags and little jokes in the script (like Anakin Skywalker's disembodied voice saying 'I hate sand' during otherwise ultra-serious flashback sequences). And it really is laugh-out-loud funny at times. There are even clear nods to other games like Crazy Taxi, and even to wider Star Wars-related pop culture, like one level called 'the Chewbacca Defense' (South Park), and even a reference to Bad Lip Reading's amazing ballad about Yoda and the seagulls. It's the way the designers absolutely 'get' Star Wars and everything around it that makes Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga work as well as it does. As an example of TT Games' attention to detail, if you bring Wicket and C-3PO into your team at the same time, it triggers dialogue about how his programming prevents him being a deity.

The actual gameplay, however, is rather basic for most of the main campaign. It's no surprise seeing as it follows the same template the series has followed for three generations now, but that template is arguably flawed anyway. By that I mean for a brand all about imagination and building, you spend 99% of your time smashing things. And out of necessity, too, as you'll need to break pretty much every breakable element in early levels to earn the 'True Jedi' accolade.

But then as soon as you earn the first brick multiplier, this challenge is almost completely negated. Three multipliers in and you're hitting 'True Jedi' rank after about 30 seconds. It's almost better to just play the story scenes for fun first time through, knowing you'll come back later to beat the three missions, find the Minikits, and ace the stud ranking. But that does mean doubling the story levels' completion time to at least 40-60 hours of gameplay, and that's before you tackle the open world areas.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

These environments are gorgeous, recreating every main Star Wars area from Tatooine to Exegol in exquisite detail. As usual, the realistically-textured backgrounds can't be damaged, but are interspersed with LEGO elements that can, which somehow works despite the mish-mash of styles. Expansive city environments, forests, deserts, and interiors are all populated with countless puzzles, NPCs handing out side-quests, as well as vehicles and animals to ride. Clearing each area to 100% completion is the very definition of 'busywork', but if you love the humor, and Star Wars is 'your thing' then you absolutely won't mind. And if you get bored there are plenty of minigames to find, like shooting galleries or checkpoint races. Oh, and you can leave a planet's surface at any time and go and shoot down TIE Fighters in full-on space shooting sequences too.

That's where Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's best bits lie. Any time you get to pilot the Millennium Falcon and start shooting at Star Destroyers and TIE Fighters, you're in for a Good Time. The explosions look fantastic, the movement is sublime, and the spaceships look pretty authentic even when they're made out of LEGO bricks. But that's quite telling. The game is at its best when it's at its least LEGO-y. The fantastic pyrotechnics, movie-quality sound effects, and comfortable controls combine with super-authentic locations and enemies. It's a wonderful Star Wars game. But then some flat-brick underpants end up on someone's head and the spell is broken. This is a very silly game. Brilliantly silly, yes, but silly all the same. I can't help wishing the time had been spent making a serious recreation of the films.

From a technical point of view, it's extremely impressive. PS5 chucks around a heck of a lot of geometry, most of it featuring arguably the finest ray-tracing yet seen on console, with very little obvious resampling. Some areas do drop some frames, but for the most part it's 60fps gorgeousness. If there is dynamic resolution scaling, I've only suspected it twice during the whole game. And considering how complex it is, it's impressively solid and bug-free. There's also a split-screen co-op mode, which is super-solid and great fun.

Should you buy Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

In a game of this size, it's impossible to keep the quality at world-class the whole time. The lows are pretty mundane, going along smashing every LEGO item you see in the hope of triggering progress, completing painfully simplistic puzzles with R2-D2 by rotating two bezels on a 2D wheel, or listening to the ever-divisive Jar-Jar Binks with his excruciating 'Meesa' dialogue. And for much of the first few films you play through, before you've worked out how the menu on the touchpad works, and before you've unlocked the various character types to be able to do anything significant in the overworld sections, it definitely isn't as fun as it should be.

But after five films or so, when Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's systems have been introduced and the open-world sections can be explored with a greater level of success, it starts to really suck you in. And that's why I can't score this game yet, even though the credits have rolled. It's getting better and better, with a far greater complexity to the game's puzzles and level design.

Whether it will outstay its welcome remains to be seen, and the same can be said of whether the film segments will stand up to a second play-through. Stay tuned. But in the mean-time, if you're itching to buy it and know what LEGO games are like, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is just like that, only bigger. So by all means go for it. But if you're still on the fence, stay tuned for our full Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review to land later this week.