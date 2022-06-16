Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade launches on PC in June

Steam Deck support is confirmed

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade is launching on PC via Steam on June 17, Square Enix has announced.

The PC port was revealed during today's Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary stream. The original Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been available on PC for a while now, but this will be the first time the expanded Intergrade version - which includes a new story DLC centered around Yuffie, new Classic difficulty settings, a photo mode, and various visual and performance enhancements - will be playable on PC.

This story is developing...

