Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core remaster launching this Winter

Square Enix is remastering Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core for consoles and PC, and it's launching sometime this Winter.

Footage of the swanky new remaster was shown off in a new trailer during Final Fantasy 7's 25th anniversary stream. You’ll be able to get your hands on the Crisis Core remaster when it launches this Winter.

Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core was initially released on the PSP in 2007, expanding the classic JRPG's universe through the eyes of Cloud's Soldier comrade Zack Fair. Square Enix hasn't released it on anything besides the PSP, so it's not the most accessible game to get your hands on.

While Zack is a significant background character in the original Final Fantasy 7, he plays a more prominent role in the remake thanks to some narrative rejigging in the game's late stages. As such, it looks like he may even play a more prominent role in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2.

It looks like we won't be getting our hands on the next part of the Final Fantasy 7 remake for a wee while so playing a Crisis Core remaster is a neat way to pass the time and learn more about a character who could be playing a big role.

