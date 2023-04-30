FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps tracker offers Wayne Rooney as the big prize

The FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps tracker is here – and it’s nothing like we’ve seen in previous seasons. For FIFA 23 Team Of The Season, you can grind your way to a selection of rewards as part of the current in-game season, with fresh XP available on a daily basis. And, naturally, there are a load of hot new cards to nab off the transfer market too. Below we explain how it all works, and take you through the FIFA 23 TOTS swaps tracker.
What is FIFA 23 TOTS?
Team Of The Season is the biggest campaign on the FIFA calendar, after FIFA 23 TOTY. It sees the best performers of the last nine months rewarded with super powered cards, and the Community and Eredivisie squads were the first to be released. The Premier League is the team every one is after – that one drops on Friday, May 5. Some EPL players did make the Community squad, however, headlined by Bernardo Silva (CM, Manchester City, 95) and Gabriel Jesus (ST, Arsenal, 93).
The arrival of FIFA 23 TOTS brings to an end the FIFA 23 Trophy Titans campaigns, although many of that promo’s FIFA 23 Icons and FIFA 23 Heroes are still in packs.
Where is the FIFA 23 TOTS calendar?
Right here. Below are the leagues we know are on the FIFA 23 TOTS release schedule, and when they’re set to be unleashed. Those already live are marked in bold.
Note that, unless there’s a change of heart from EA, there is no Belgian Pro League or Rest of World TOTS this year.
- Community TOTS: Friday April 28
- Eredivisie TOTS (Netherlands): Friday April 28
- Premier League TOTS (England): Friday May 5
- EFL TOTS (England): Sunday May 7
- Bundesliga TOTS (Germany): Friday May 12
- Saudi Pro League TOTS (Saudi Arabia): Sunday May 14
- La Liga TOTS (Spain): Friday May 19
- MLS TOTS (USA): Sunday May 21
- Ligue 1 TOTS (France): Friday May 26
- Super Lig TOTS (Turkey): Sunday May 28
- Serie A TOTS (Italy): Friday June 2
- Liga NOS TOTS (Portugal): Sunday June 4
- Ultimate TOTS: Friday June 9
What about that FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps tracker?
Here we go. FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps is structured differently from FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards. This time, there are 30 rewards for you to grind towards as part of the current season, with choices to be made along the way. Will you take Wayne Rooney for the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday campaign, or 30 84+ rated players? The choice is yours. This is the complete FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps tracker:
|Level
|XP
|Reward
|1
|400
|10x 1000 Coins Boost
|2
|1,200
|Draft Token Pack
|3
|2,300
|Gold Pack
|4
|3,400
|Lightning Stadium Theme
|5
|4,700
|Claudio Reyna (CAM, Dortmund, 91)
|5
|4,700
|5x 85+ Players Pack
|6
|6,000
|Power Up Badge
|7
|7,300
|Premium Gold Pack
|8
|8,600
|Roar or Leap Tifo
|9
|10,600
|Small Prime Gold Players Pack
|10
|12,600
|Dmitri Payet (LW, Marseille, 91)
|10
|12,600
|10x 85+ Players Pack
|11
|15,100
|80+ Rare Gold Player
|12
|17,600
|Focused Energy Badge
|13
|20,600
|2x 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack
|14
|23,600
|Focused Roar or Leap Tifo
|15
|26,600
|Moises Ciacedo (CDM, Brighton, 90)
|15
|26,600
|15x 83+ Players Pack
|16
|29,600
|Spark Badge
|17
|32,600
|2x 83+ Players Pack
|18
|35,600
|Electric Roar or Leap Tifo
|19
|39,600
|2x 83+ Players Pack
|20
|43,600
|Marcel Desailly (CB, Icon, 92)
|20
|43,600
|25x 84+ Players Pack
|20
|43,600
|TOTS Player Pick
|21
|48,100
|3x 83+ Players Pack
|22
|52,600
|Supercharged Badge
|23
|57,100
|3x 83+ Players Pack
|24
|61,600
|Supercharged Roar or Leap Tifo
|25
|66,100
|Jesus Navas (RB, Sevilla, 92)
|25
|66,100
|5x 85+ Players Pack
|26
|71,100
|2x 84+ Players Pack
|27
|76,100
|Lightning Animated Tifos
|28
|83,000
|Mega Pack
|29
|91,000
|Rare Mega Pack
|30
|100,000
|Wayne Rooney (ST, Icon, 92)
|30
|100,000
|30x 84+ Players Pack
|30
|100,000
|90+ TOTS Player Pick
What are the best FIFA 23 TOTS cards?
If we listed every FIFA 23 TOTS item then you’d be scrolling this page until the release of EA Sports FC, so for brevity’s sake we’ve focussed on players rated 94 or above. Here’s the current shortlist as of Sunday, April 30. It's underpopulated for now – but there are many more to come…
- Bernardo Silva (CM, Manchester City) - 95
- Alexis Sanchez (ST, Marseille) - 95