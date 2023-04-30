FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps tracker offers Wayne Rooney as the big prize

By Ben Wilson
published

Also grind towards Desailly and Navas with the FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps tracker

FIFA 23
(Image credit: EA)

The FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps tracker is here – and it’s nothing like we’ve seen in previous seasons. For FIFA 23 Team Of The Season, you can grind your way to a selection of rewards as part of the current in-game season, with fresh XP available on a daily basis. And, naturally, there are a load of hot new cards to nab off the transfer market too. Below we explain how it all works, and take you through the FIFA 23 TOTS swaps tracker.

What is FIFA 23 TOTS?

FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA)

Team Of The Season is the biggest campaign on the FIFA calendar, after FIFA 23 TOTY. It sees the best performers of the last nine months rewarded with super powered cards, and the Community and Eredivisie squads were the first to be released. The Premier League is the team every one is after – that one drops on Friday, May 5. Some EPL players did make the Community squad, however, headlined by Bernardo Silva (CM, Manchester City, 95) and Gabriel Jesus (ST, Arsenal, 93).

The arrival of FIFA 23 TOTS brings to an end the FIFA 23 Trophy Titans campaigns, although many of that promo’s FIFA 23 Icons and FIFA 23 Heroes are still in packs. 

Where is the FIFA 23 TOTS calendar?

FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA)

Right here. Below are the leagues we know are on the FIFA 23 TOTS release schedule, and when they’re set to be unleashed. Those already live are marked in bold.

Note that, unless there’s a change of heart from EA, there is no Belgian Pro League or Rest of World TOTS this year. 

  • Community TOTS: Friday April 28 
  • Eredivisie TOTS (Netherlands): Friday April 28 
  • Premier League TOTS (England): Friday May 5 
  • EFL TOTS (England): Sunday May 7 
  • Bundesliga TOTS (Germany): Friday May 12 
  • Saudi Pro League TOTS (Saudi Arabia): Sunday May 14
  • La Liga TOTS (Spain): Friday May 19
  • MLS TOTS (USA): Sunday May 21
  • Ligue 1 TOTS (France): Friday May 26 
  • Super Lig TOTS (Turkey): Sunday May 28 
  • Serie A TOTS (Italy): Friday June 2 
  • Liga NOS TOTS (Portugal): Sunday June 4 
  • Ultimate TOTS: Friday June 9

What about that FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps tracker?

FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA)

Here we go. FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps is structured differently from FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards. This time, there are 30 rewards for you to grind towards as part of the current season, with choices to be made along the way. Will you take Wayne Rooney for the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday campaign, or 30 84+ rated players? The choice is yours. This is the complete FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps tracker:

LevelXPReward
140010x 1000 Coins Boost
21,200Draft Token Pack
32,300Gold Pack
43,400Lightning Stadium Theme
54,700Claudio Reyna (CAM, Dortmund, 91)
54,7005x 85+ Players Pack
66,000Power Up Badge
77,300Premium Gold Pack
88,600Roar or Leap Tifo
910,600Small Prime Gold Players Pack
1012,600Dmitri Payet (LW, Marseille, 91)
1012,60010x 85+ Players Pack
1115,10080+ Rare Gold Player
1217,600Focused Energy Badge
1320,6002x 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack
1423,600Focused Roar or Leap Tifo
1526,600Moises Ciacedo (CDM, Brighton, 90)
1526,60015x 83+ Players Pack
1629,600Spark Badge
1732,6002x 83+ Players Pack
1835,600Electric Roar or Leap Tifo
1939,6002x 83+ Players Pack
2043,600Marcel Desailly (CB, Icon, 92)
2043,60025x 84+ Players Pack
2043,600TOTS Player Pick
2148,1003x 83+ Players Pack
2252,600Supercharged Badge
2357,1003x 83+ Players Pack
2461,600Supercharged Roar or Leap Tifo
2566,100Jesus Navas (RB, Sevilla, 92)
2566,1005x 85+ Players Pack
2671,1002x 84+ Players Pack
2776,100Lightning Animated Tifos
2883,000Mega Pack
2991,000Rare Mega Pack
30100,000Wayne Rooney (ST, Icon, 92)
30100,00030x 84+ Players Pack
30100,00090+ TOTS Player Pick

What are the best FIFA 23 TOTS cards?

FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA)

If we listed every FIFA 23 TOTS item then you’d be scrolling this page until the release of EA Sports FC, so for brevity’s sake we’ve focussed on players rated 94 or above. Here’s the current shortlist as of Sunday, April 30. It's underpopulated for now – but there are many more to come…

  • Bernardo Silva (CM, Manchester City) - 95
  • Alexis Sanchez (ST, Marseille) - 95
