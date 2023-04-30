FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps tracker offers Wayne Rooney as the big prize

The FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps tracker is here – and it’s nothing like we’ve seen in previous seasons. For FIFA 23 Team Of The Season, you can grind your way to a selection of rewards as part of the current in-game season, with fresh XP available on a daily basis. And, naturally, there are a load of hot new cards to nab off the transfer market too. Below we explain how it all works, and take you through the FIFA 23 TOTS swaps tracker.

What is FIFA 23 TOTS?

(Image credit: EA)

Team Of The Season is the biggest campaign on the FIFA calendar, after FIFA 23 TOTY. It sees the best performers of the last nine months rewarded with super powered cards, and the Community and Eredivisie squads were the first to be released. The Premier League is the team every one is after – that one drops on Friday, May 5. Some EPL players did make the Community squad, however, headlined by Bernardo Silva (CM, Manchester City, 95) and Gabriel Jesus (ST, Arsenal, 93).

The arrival of FIFA 23 TOTS brings to an end the FIFA 23 Trophy Titans campaigns, although many of that promo’s FIFA 23 Icons and FIFA 23 Heroes are still in packs.

Where is the FIFA 23 TOTS calendar?

(Image credit: EA)

Right here. Below are the leagues we know are on the FIFA 23 TOTS release schedule, and when they’re set to be unleashed. Those already live are marked in bold.

Note that, unless there’s a change of heart from EA, there is no Belgian Pro League or Rest of World TOTS this year.

Community TOTS: Friday April 28

Eredivisie TOTS (Netherlands): Friday April 28

Premier League TOTS (England): Friday May 5

EFL TOTS (England): Sunday May 7

Bundesliga TOTS (Germany): Friday May 12

Saudi Pro League TOTS (Saudi Arabia): Sunday May 14

La Liga TOTS (Spain): Friday May 19

MLS TOTS (USA): Sunday May 21

Ligue 1 TOTS (France): Friday May 26

Super Lig TOTS (Turkey): Sunday May 28

Serie A TOTS (Italy): Friday June 2

Liga NOS TOTS (Portugal): Sunday June 4

Ultimate TOTS: Friday June 9

What about that FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps tracker?

(Image credit: EA)

Here we go. FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps is structured differently from FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards. This time, there are 30 rewards for you to grind towards as part of the current season, with choices to be made along the way. Will you take Wayne Rooney for the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday campaign, or 30 84+ rated players? The choice is yours. This is the complete FIFA 23 TOTS Swaps tracker:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Level XP Reward 1 400 10x 1000 Coins Boost 2 1,200 Draft Token Pack 3 2,300 Gold Pack 4 3,400 Lightning Stadium Theme 5 4,700 Claudio Reyna (CAM, Dortmund, 91) 5 4,700 5x 85+ Players Pack 6 6,000 Power Up Badge 7 7,300 Premium Gold Pack 8 8,600 Roar or Leap Tifo 9 10,600 Small Prime Gold Players Pack 10 12,600 Dmitri Payet (LW, Marseille, 91) 10 12,600 10x 85+ Players Pack 11 15,100 80+ Rare Gold Player 12 17,600 Focused Energy Badge 13 20,600 2x 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack 14 23,600 Focused Roar or Leap Tifo 15 26,600 Moises Ciacedo (CDM, Brighton, 90) 15 26,600 15x 83+ Players Pack 16 29,600 Spark Badge 17 32,600 2x 83+ Players Pack 18 35,600 Electric Roar or Leap Tifo 19 39,600 2x 83+ Players Pack 20 43,600 Marcel Desailly (CB, Icon, 92) 20 43,600 25x 84+ Players Pack 20 43,600 TOTS Player Pick 21 48,100 3x 83+ Players Pack 22 52,600 Supercharged Badge 23 57,100 3x 83+ Players Pack 24 61,600 Supercharged Roar or Leap Tifo 25 66,100 Jesus Navas (RB, Sevilla, 92) 25 66,100 5x 85+ Players Pack 26 71,100 2x 84+ Players Pack 27 76,100 Lightning Animated Tifos 28 83,000 Mega Pack 29 91,000 Rare Mega Pack 30 100,000 Wayne Rooney (ST, Icon, 92) 30 100,000 30x 84+ Players Pack 30 100,000 90+ TOTS Player Pick

What are the best FIFA 23 TOTS cards?

(Image credit: EA)

If we listed every FIFA 23 TOTS item then you’d be scrolling this page until the release of EA Sports FC, so for brevity’s sake we’ve focussed on players rated 94 or above. Here’s the current shortlist as of Sunday, April 30. It's underpopulated for now – but there are many more to come…