The best FIFA 23 meta players, tactics and formations

The FIFA 23 meta is beginning to settle down as Christmas approaches. More importantly, meta players are becoming more affordable on the FIFA 23 transfer market – by now you should have enough funds to grab Nico Schlotterbeck, Ousmane Dembele and Timo Werner. Those guys feature prominently below. Ahead you’ll find the players, formations and tactics most consider to be overpowered – as well as an affordable meta team if you’re just starting out on the road to Division Rivals glory. This is your FIFA 23 meta guide.

FIFA 23 meta players

FIFA 23 meta goalkeepers include Courtois and Pope

(Image credit: EA)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) is the keeper everyone wants to own this year. At 6ft 6in and with an OVR of 90, he sits high on the FIFA 23 ratings list. Alas, as of early December he’s still selling for 57,000 coins. 88-rated Gigi Donnaumma (Paris SG) is more affordable at 34,000, and still offers 6ft 5in reach and traits such as Comes For Crosses and Rushes Out Of Goal.

Many fans still swear by the ever-popular Nick Pope (Newcastle). He’s English, he’s a great starting point for an all-EPL side, and he’s affordable at just 800 coins. For that you get a modest overall rating of 81, but 6ft 6in height and Comes For Crosses and Saves With Feet traits.

FIFA 23 meta defenders are all about the lengthy

(Image credit: EA)

Defensively the community is all about centre-backs with the FIFA 23 lengthy designation. They take an extra second or so to reach top speed, but can maintain it for longer. You see a lot of Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, 87) online – but he sets you back 24,000 coins. His real-life partner, 84-rated Eder Militao, is similarly pricey at 21,000.

Thankfully there are speedy CB options that fit any budget. Consider Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck’s FIFA 23 OTW card, for instance. It’s rated 84 but may rise again later in the season, and costs 19,000. Bargain alternatives include Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig, 80) and Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern, 80), both at the 800-coins mark.

FIFA 23 meta midfielders mix pace and power

(Image credit: EA)

As ever, French midfield pair N'golo Kante (Chelsea, 89) and Paul Pogba (Juventus, 85) feature high on community wishlists. Kante is a stretch at 40,000 coins, but Pogba should be grab-able at 10,000. He provides a solid midfield base with 90 Vision, 85 Passing and 88 Strength – but 72 Sprint Speed makes him less effective than in previous years.

While pace has been toned down, it’s still the focus for most. As such, Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid, 84) and Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, 84) are incredibly popular CMs. Llorente has a Sprint Speed of 90, while Valverde’s is 91. The most meta options on the flanks are Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen, 84) and Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona, 83), again due to their Olympian pace.

Mbappe and Haaland top the FIFA 23 meta strikers list

(Image credit: EA)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris SG, 91) and Erling Haaland’s (Manchester City, 88) real-life heroics see them perched atop their FIFA 23 best young players list. Inevitably, they’re super-meta too, and expensive as a result. As of early December, Mbappe shifts for 1.06 million, while Haaland sets you back 34,000.

Popular, speedy options from previous years are more affordable and still get community love. Victor Osimhen (Napoli, 83), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig, 82) and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao, 81) all have Pace ratings of 90 or above, yet can be grabbed for fewer than 1,500 coins.

FIFA 23 meta formations

Two FIFA 23 meta formations you need to try

(Image credit: EA)

Much like last year, 4-1-2-1-2 is the go-to formation in the community. Your CDM acts like a strong shield in front of the back four, and a CAM with strong shooting and passing is guaranteed to deliver goals and assists. It’s critical that your two CMs have 75+ pace – they’re going to be doing a lot of charging around in both defence and attack, to account for the lack of natural width. Fast full-backs are essential, too – although that’s a given in any back four.

The rise of lengthy players, particularly among CBs, has seen many online players switch to 3-5-2. A slow-ish CB in the middle is okay, but you want the two guys either side to be around the 80+ mark for Sprint Speed. That accounts for the lack of full-backs, and in turn gives you an extra man to flood the midfield. You also benefit from the increase in substitutions. It’s perfectly acceptable to run all five of those midfielders into the ground and then replace them all between the 60th and 70th minute. Just remember to plan your bench carefully - no-one needs a sub keeper.

For additional effective strategies, leap on over to GR’s FIFA 23 formations guide.

FIFA 23 meta tactics

The best custom FIFA 23 meta tactic

(Image credit: EA)

Last year we recommended a particular Reddit user who’d nailed the meta, and this year sees that tradition continue. Wahoos22 is the poster in question. The basics are as follows, and you can click that link for a more detailed explanation.

Defensive Style - Balanced

Width - 40

Depth - 60

Build up Play - Balanced

Chance Creation - Possession

Width - 85

Players in box - 7

Corners -1

Free Kicks - 2

Player instructions:

GK - Sweeper Keeper / Comes for Crosses

CB/CB/CB - Stay Back While Attacking

CDM1 - Stay Back / Cover Wing

CDM2 - Balanced / Cover Center

LM/RM - Come Back On Defense / Cut Inside / Get In Behind

CAM - Stay Forward / Stay On Edge Of Box

ST/ST - Balanced Width / Mixed Attack

FIFA 23 meta squad

Our FIFA 23 meta squad builder recommendation

(Image credit: EA)

Below is a strong French/Bundesliga hybrid meta side which will cost you under 50,000 FIFA 23 coins to build. Note that Nkunku, Diaby and Dembele require Position Modifier cards in order to switch them to the roles below. Use our FIFA 23 chemistry styles guide to enhance their key ratings even further. Bellingham plays on zero chem, but is still highly effective. Prices are correct as of Thursday, December 1.