Fate: The Winx Saga gets season 2 release date, adds Good Omens’ Miranda Richardson to cast

Netflix has given its popular fairy-centered teen drama a season 2 release date, and has provided a behind-the-scenes look at the new season.

The new season will premiere September 16, along with three new additions to the cast: Good Omens' Miranda Richardson as Headmistress Rosalind, War Machine's Daniel Betts as Professor Harvey, and newcomer Paulina Chavez as Latina Earth fairy Flora.

Fate: The Winx Saga, a live-action adaptation of the popular Winx Club cartoon series, follows five young fairies named Bloom (Abigail Cowen), Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Terra (Eliot Salt), and Musa (Elisha Applebaum), who attend a magical boarding school named Alfea. Chavez's Flora marks the sixth fairy.

Per Netflix, "School’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling 'disappeared' and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they’ll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld."

The cast also includes include Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Robert James-Collier, Ken Duken, and Éanna Hardwicke.

In the behind-the-scenes featurette, creator and showrunner Brian Young says the first season asked the question, "Who am I?" and that season 2 now features the girls asking, "Who do I want to be when I grow up?"

For more, check out our list of the best new shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.