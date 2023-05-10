Fans think Across the Spider-Verse has accidentally revealed 'web-wings' for Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could have the titular web-slinger armed with wings.

Yesterday on May 9 saw a brand new poster (opens in new tab) release for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to the excellent Into the Spider-Verse. Now, one fan believes they've found Insomniac's version of Peter Parker in the poster, and not only that, but the character looks to be set up with wings of some sort.

These have been creatively dubbed "web wings" by the fan in question, and it's actually a great descriptor for the feature. Yes, the fanbase surrounding Marvel's Spider-Man 2 really has got to desperate for information that they're now sleuthing around a poster for a movie for clues, but they could honestly be onto something here.

This is chiefly because we already know Insomniac's Spider-Man features in Across the Spider-Verse from a trailer that released last year. Given this is already a fact, it's easy to see why the "web wings" have been picked up here for Insomniac's sequel, since we're not looking at any visual trickery here from the static poster.

As the comments underneath the subreddit post point out though, Peter Parker mentions web wings in the original Insomniac game. The hero reveals the idea didn't turn out too well for him, leading to him abandoning the creation entirely, but that's not to say the web wings could've re-emerge for the sequel as a brand new traversal method around Manhattan.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still on course to release this year, Sony recently reiterated, despite years of radio silence from developer Insomniac. If you just can't bear the wait any longer, there's a free prequel comic book you can check out now, to see where Peter, Miles Morales, and M.J. are all up to before the events of the new game.

Check out our upcoming PS5 games guide for a look ahead at everything else Sony has on the schedule for its new-gen console.