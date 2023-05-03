Marvel's Spider-Man 2 prequel drops as part of Free Comic Book Day

A Marvel's Spider-Man 2 prequel comic will be launching this week for free.

Later this week on May 6 is Free Comic Book Day, and Sony is marking it by handing out a free Spider-Man comic. Not just any old comic book though, because Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a prequel comic book taking place before the events of developer Insomniac's forthcoming sequel.

May 3, 2023

The story follows Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and M.J., as the former and latter return from their holiday in Symkaria, which is where they were during the events of Marvel's Miles Morales. The two attempt to get on with their lives, but unfortunately M.J.'s book sales aren't going well.

M.J. has to appear on Jonah J. Jameson's terrible podcast to drum up support for the book, but while that's happening, the two Spideys literally crash the interview while fighting a bad guy, Tarantula. The rest of the comic follows the stories of all three characters as they attempt to pick up their lives after the events of the past two games.

This will be our first glimpse at story information pertaining to Marvel's Spider-Man 2. So far, we know relatively nothing about the new game from Insomniac, aside from the fact that both Peter and Miles will be going up against the terrifying Venom at some point during the story (who just so happens to be voiced by legendary horror actor Tony Todd).

Sony just recently reiterated that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would be launching this year, so this could well be the first of many new details to come for the game over the next few months.

