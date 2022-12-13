The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer features PlayStation's Spidey

PlayStation's Spider-Man has been spotted in the first trailer for Across the Spider-Verse, the follow-up to the excellent 2018 animated movie Into the Spider-Verse.

You can peep the moment PlayStation Spidey appears in the new trailer in this timestamped YouTube video (opens in new tab). He only appears for a brief moment in the background, but there's no mistaking that's the same superhero from Insomniac Games' 2018 Spider-Man game and the Miles Morales-focused follow-up from 2020.

Insomniac Games Spider-Man can be seen in the new Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Trailer!https://t.co/tvQxLlrgMR pic.twitter.com/8dCT5miOdYDecember 13, 2022 See more

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will see a slightly older Miles Morales swinging across the multiverse and crossing paths with a new assortment of Spidey characters from different worlds.

There's been some speculation (opens in new tab) that the Spider-Man from the 2000 PlayStation Spider-Man is also in the trailer, and while we can't definitively debunk that theory, we (and the good comic book pros over at Newsarama) are pretty sure people are mistaking Spider-Girl for PS1 Spidey. Just look at the thigh high boots, red fingers without gloves, and external web shooter for proof.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is scheduled to hit the big screen on June 2, 2023, and its follow-up, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is already slated for a March 2024 release. There's also a Gwen Stacy spinoff reportedly in the works, but we haven't heard anything official on that yet. Meanwhile, in games world, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is launching exclusively on PS5 at some point in 2023, with recent rumors pointing to a Fall release.

