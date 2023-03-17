Netflix's surprise hit thriller Fall is getting a sequel

Fall, which climbed to the top of Netflix's UK and Ireland's streaming charts this month, is getting a sequel.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), director Scott Mann and Tea Shop Productions are in discussions about a follow-up to the surprise Netflix hit. Many viewers reacted to the film, calling it an "anxiety-inducing" thrill ride.

"We’ve got a couple of ideas we’re kicking around," said James Harris, co-founder of Tea Shop. "We don’t want to make something that feels like a copycat or less than the first one."

The 2022 survival thriller, tells the story of two women who climb a 2,000 feet-tall TV tower – only to find themselves stranded at the top. Fall grossed nearly $22 million on a budget of only $5 million, and is currently in Netflix's Top 10 most streamed in four countries. The cast includes Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner, Mason Gooding, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

"We were pleasantly surprised by how everybody has such a visceral reaction to it," Harris said. "It is one of those movies where word of mouth really helps."

Mark Lane, Tea Shop’s other co-founder, echoed this, stating: "It’s an easy thing for people to pick up on a streamer. You can see the concept in the poster image and we’re finding that if people try it, they are getting hooked instantly."

Fall can be streamed on Netflix in the UK and on Starz in the United States. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix thrillers to watch next. We’ve also rounded up the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows on the platform too.