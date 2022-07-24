Fall Guys' unannounced Sonic-inspired stage has leaked online

A video showing off a long-rumored Fall Guys and Sonic crossover event has leaked online.

Showcased on the Pancake - Fall Guys Leaks YouTube channel - a Fall Guys (opens in new tab) dataminer - we get to see real-time gameplay of the all-new manic map that has clearly been inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog's iconic Green Hill Zone level.

Here it is in all its glory:

Running at just two minutes long and with a description that only says "I figured out how to get gameplay of the sonic level, looks pretty cool" the video admittedly doesn't give away much, but we do get a peek at "Bean Hill Zone", which is exactly what it sounds like.

While some may be disappointed that it's not a ring-perfect recreation, to me it looks like a brilliant, multicolor mash-up of Sonic's classic map and the bean-tastic stages we love to play in Mediatonic's loveable battle royale.

As for what else is in store? Well, it's all quiet on that front for now, and Mediatonic has yet to confirm - or formally deny - the leak. I suspect we'll find out more as we move into August, though, perhaps... watch this space.

Cross-play, cross-platform parties, and cross-progression are now available across all versions through Epic Online Services on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC, although you will require an Epic Games account on all platforms to log in and start having fun. Within 48 hours of going free-to-play across all platforms (opens in new tab), Fall Guys saw its player base expand to 20 million players (opens in new tab).

The new Season 1 - called Free For All, which is exactly what it says on the tin, of course - is said to be "Fall Guys' most jam-packed and blunderful season yet," throwing the game's iconic beans into "a giant arena to compete for ultimate glory in brand-new events and locations".

That said, not all players are happy with the changes; some Fall Guys fans are wondering if losing matches will help level up their Beans faster than winning them (opens in new tab) and last week Fall Guys developer Mediatonic had to apologize to players (opens in new tab) after some had been charged for simply looking at items in its in-game store.