Fall Guys Switch and Xbox versions coming in June with the whole game going free-to-play

Fall Guys is going free-to-play for all platforms, and it's also adding Switch and Xbox to those platforms on June 21.

Developer Mediatonic announced the game's big summer update during a reveal stream earlier today. From June 21, Fall Guys will be available to play for free on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Cross-play, cross-platform parties, and cross-progression will be available across all versions through Epic Online Services, which will require an Epic Games account.

There's some important fine print for those platforms. For starters, while existing Steam players will continue to get all updates going forward, Fall Guys won't be available to download on Steam for new players after June 20. It's moving exclusively to the Epic Games Store.

PS5 users, meanwhile, are also getting a free new-gen upgrade "bringing faster load times and other performance upgrades to your fabulous next-gen box of tricks."

As you'd expect, the jump to free-to-play will shake up Fall Guys' in-game economy a bit. The short version is that it's rolling out a new Season Pass described as a "supercharged" take on the updated free progression path. This pass can be purchased with the new currency Show-Bucks, but Mediatonic says "the game’s free progression path will remain in place, along with the existing currency, Kudos." Exact pricing is still to be announced.

The new Season 1, appropriately titled Free For All, is said to be "Fall Guys' most jam-packed and blunderful season yet," throwing the game's iconic beans into "a giant arena to compete for ultimate glory in brand-new events and locations."

The release of the game's first Season Pass will come paired with a free Legacy Pack given out to existing players "which contains a bunch of spangly cosmetic items and the first Season Pass for free." Here's a preview of the items included in the free pack:

