Fall Guys apologizes and is improving its store design after players complain of "accidental purchases"

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has apologized to players after it learned that some had been charged for simply looking at items in its in-game store.

According to players on the Fall Guys (opens in new tab)' subreddit (opens in new tab), dozens of players have encountered issues with the store and its currency, with some being "auto-charged" for premium cosmetic items they did not want to buy.

"We heard your feedback on accidental purchases - and we're sorry!" Mediatonic said in a tweet, promising that it was "improving the store design to prevent this" and honoring all refund requests for cosmetics for all players between June 21 and "until [it] improves the store".

Initially, though, players had trouble getting the developer to believe it was a genuine glitch and not simply buyers' remorse.

"You have stated that this is a 'bugged purchase' and a 'known issue'. Neither of these things is the case," a rep allegedly told one unhappy Fall Guys player when they brought it to the attention of the game's customer support (thanks, PC Gamer (opens in new tab)). "The purchase was made by you, not a bug. Whether it was intentional or not, this is still the case.

"This is not a 'known issue' because it is not an issue. Items cannot be bought automatically by the system, they always require input from the player. Again, whether accidental or not, you made this input and purchased the item. As per our EULA, which you agreed to, all purchases are final and will not be refunded."

Mediatonic has since apologized for that response and says it is "actively fixing" the issue. As a thank you is offering Grandis - the Legendary color-changing outfit - to all players.

"What is happening in the game is not intended and we are actively fixing it," a Mediatonic spokesperson told PCG. "The customer service response was also not acceptable and we will offer a make good for all affected."

Cross-play, cross-platform parties, and cross-progression are now available across all versions through Epic Online Services on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC, although you will require an Epic Games account on all platforms to log in and start having fun. Within 48 hours of going free-to-play across all platforms, Fall Guys saw its player base expand to 20 million players.

The new Season 1 - called Free For All, which is exactly what it says on the tin, of course - is said to be "Fall Guys' most jam-packed and blunderful season yet," throwing the game's iconic beans into "a giant arena to compete for ultimate glory in brand-new events and locations".

