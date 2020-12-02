Fall Guys could be getting a Doom skin

Fall Guys is teasing a new Doom skin in a possible crossover.

Out of nowhere today, the official Doom Twitter account tweeted a cryptic post simply saying, "bean thinking of you @FallGuysGame." This then developed into a strange, yet wholesome, thread where Fall Guys responded, hinting at a possible new crossover.

After the conversation on Twitter, Fall Guys posted a new teaser image depicting a silhouette of what appears to be the Doom Praetor suit, although this one seems to be appropriately bean sized. This does look like confirmation, so it seems like we'll be seeing a Doom crossover very soon.

...time to suit upS O O N pic.twitter.com/XfkOwfpFNqDecember 2, 2020

It was confirmed last week that Fall Guys Season 3 will be called Winter Knockout. Mediatonic got the Fall Guys community involved in the reveal by asking for 300 volunteers on Twitter to take part in a puzzle that would help solve the theme of the next season. Each participant was sent a cryptic image that they would then need to solve the puzzle. Thanks to a community effort and some team work, they were able to piece the puzzle together and reveal the theme of Season 3.

Doom Eternal was recently announced to be coming to Nintendo Switch. The first-person action game will finally be making it's way to the handheld system on December 8, just under a week away now. The game originally launched on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Google Stadia earlier this year, so if you've been looking to dive in, you'll be able to add the Nintendo Switch version to your Christmas list.

