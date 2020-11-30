Doom Eternal for Nintendo Switch finally has a release date

Doom Eternal is coming to Nintendo Switch and we finally have a release date.

The first-person action game, which originally launched on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and Google Stadia, will be making its way to Nintendo Switch December 8, just a little over a week away.

Bethesda announced the release date today with a brand new Doom Eternal Nintendo Switch gameplay trailer. It's also been confirmed by Bethesda that physical copies of the game will not be available at this time, only digital versions which can be bought via the Nintendo eShop.

Along with the campaign, you'll also be able to play Doom Eternal's multiplayer, Battlemode, a 2 versus 1 multiplayer experience that pits a Doom Slayer against two other players who control demons.

Bethesda have clariefied that the release of the Doom Eternal on Switch will only include the campaign and multiplayer, and The Ancient Gods: Part One DLC will reportedly arrive at a later date. If you've been planning on diving into Doom Eternal, looks like you'll be able to add the Nintendo Switch version to your Christmas list.

Doom Eternal was recently announced to be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X as a free upgrade for players who already own the game, however, the enhanced next-gen versions don't have a definitive release date just yet. Bethesda said, "When we know the timing for the availability of the upgrade, we will let everyone know."

