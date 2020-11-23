Nintendo Game & Watch latest platform to run Doom

It turns out you can play the original Doom on the Game & Watch system.

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros . is a limited-edition version of the original Game & Watch handheld system, which released November 13. The device was created for the sole purpose of playing a collection of three Nintendo games, including Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, and Ball.

Since the release of the limited edition device, viewers of YouTuber ‘ stacksmashing ’, who hacks and dismantles consoles online, have been asking him if it can play Doom.

Stacksmashing’s latest video demonstrates how he was able to hack the Nintendo Game & Watch in order to port Doom, and it actually works. Kind of. He said, “It’s not yet performing great, I had to remove a lot of textures, sound had to be disabled, there screen resolution is slightly reduced, and there’s still a lot to do before you can enjoy the full game. But it’s running, and it’s playable.”

In order to get Doom playing on the system, stacksmashing said it took him a lot of effort to even get the game running, but was eventually able to port it without any hardware modifications. That makes the Nintendo Game & Watch the latest system that Doom can run on.

Nintendo’s Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. system will only be available for a limited time so if you’re thinking about snatching one up to play you best be quick before they’re gone for good.