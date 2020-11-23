Nintendo Game & Watch latest platform to run Doom

It turns out you can play the original Doom on the Game & Watch system.
Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. is a limited-edition version of the original Game & Watch handheld system, which released November 13. The device was created for the sole purpose of playing a collection of three Nintendo games, including Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, and Ball.
Since the release of the limited edition device, viewers of YouTuber ‘stacksmashing’, who hacks and dismantles consoles online, have been asking him if it can play Doom.
Stacksmashing’s latest video demonstrates how he was able to hack the Nintendo Game & Watch in order to port Doom, and it actually works. Kind of. He said, “It’s not yet performing great, I had to remove a lot of textures, sound had to be disabled, there screen resolution is slightly reduced, and there’s still a lot to do before you can enjoy the full game. But it’s running, and it’s playable.”
In order to get Doom playing on the system, stacksmashing said it took him a lot of effort to even get the game running, but was eventually able to port it without any hardware modifications. That makes the Nintendo Game & Watch the latest system that Doom can run on.
Nintendo’s Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. system will only be available for a limited time so if you’re thinking about snatching one up to play you best be quick before they’re gone for good.
Make sure you check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch games you can play right now, as well as a list of the upcoming Switch games.