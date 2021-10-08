Extraction 2 star Chris Hemsworth promises Netflix sequel will be "bigger and badder than the first"

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that filming on Extraction 2 begins soon, and has promised a sequel that's "bigger and badder" than the first.

Hemsworth will reprise the role of Tyler Rake in the sequel to the Netflix actioner, a black market mercenary tasked with protecting the son of an international crime boss. Rake’s fate was left unclear at the end of the first movie, but as he’s returning for round two we can guess things can’t have ended that badly. Director Sam Hargrave is also returning to helm the sequel.

"Huge wins for @extractionfilm at the Taurus World Stunt Awards," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram. "Massive thanks and congrats to the incredible stunt team for putting themselves on the line, making Extraction the massive success it continues to be. Shooting for the sequel begins soon and believe it or not it’ll be bigger and badder than the first. Stay tuned for more chaos!"

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) A photo posted by on

Extraction , which became Netflix’s most-streamed original feature ever, is based on the graphic novel Ciudad, which was co-written by Anthony and Joe Russo with Ande Parks and illustrated by Fernando León González. A teaser for the sequel was unveiled at the streamer's recent Tudum event.

There could be a whole Extraction cinematic universe in the works, too, producer and screenwriter Joe Russo revealed last year in an interview with Collider . "We are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters."