Expect future Helldivers 2 patches to deliver "a massive list of quality-of-life improvement ideas" that Arrowhead has sourced straight "from the community"

Helldivers 2 creator director Johan Pilestedt is teasing developer Arrowhead Studio's "grand plans" for the hit democracy-'em-up, letting slip that we can expect heaps of quality-of-life improvements based on the community's feedback.

In an interview on the PlayStation Blog, Pilestedt touches on what's to come for the Galactic War, clearly beaming with optimism.

"The game is designed from the ground up to be an expandable universe," he says. "We have grand plans, but we do not want to make any early announcements as we love to surprise and delight players with new stuff. What I can say is that we have a massive list of quality-of-life improvement ideas that we source from the community."

It's not at all uncommon for developers to implement feedback based on their players' views, and Pilestedt's words do bring one thing to mind. The Arrowhead CEO recently turned to the community to source advice on how the developers could better deal with meta enthusiasts kicking players for not running optimal weapons and Stratagems.

Judging by Pilestedt's replies, he's seen plenty he likes the look of – it may not be too long before we see an idea or two implemented, likely with some upgrades from Arrowhead staff. Of course, when these changes and mystery quality-of-life updates may arrive is still anyone's guess.

Looking to the immediate future, those pesky Chargers shouldn't be throwing up as much resistance as they once were. Helldiver 2's latest balance patch tweaks how much damage they take, so one good headshot with a Recoilless Rifle or an EAT-17 will instantly kill them. Other parts of them remain as tanky as ever, though, so trust that aim, soldier.

One month into the Galactic War, the Helldivers 2 community learned that spreading democracy isn't as easy as it looks.