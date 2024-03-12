After weeks spent getting flattened by Chargers, a new Helldivers 2 patch makes a change that "should" let you insta-kill them

Helldivers 2's latest patch has made what could be significant changes to the pesky, democracy-blocking Chargers.

Arrowhead Games Studios has unleashed yet another patch for Helldivers 2. While the tweet below touts the patch as mainly altering enemy spawn rates and adding UI fixes, the changes to the Chargers, in particular, could quietly have the biggest impact on the wider game.

In short, the Chargers' health is being reduced, but only on their heads. Arrowhead writes that while it hasn't reduced the health of their legs, it has knocked down the hit points of their heads to the point where a single well-placed shot from a Recoilless Rifle or an EAT-17 instantly kills them.

🛠 Support incoming! ⚙We have issued a patch for players that addresses enemy spawn rates, UI fixes, and general stability.🔗 Read more here: https://t.co/zrzbMuyeUu pic.twitter.com/e9Ncx6aCvaMarch 12, 2024 See more

"Together with the unfortunately undocumented change of last patch that increased the armor penetration ability of less well-placed shots for EAT-17s and Recoilless Rifle shots, Chargers should now be easier to handle by well-equipped groups," another entry on the patch notes reads.

This could have huge implications for Helldivers 2 players, in particular those who regularly squad up against Terminid forces. Chargers are undoubtedly some of the game's more annoying enemies, and handing players a proven method of taking them out in just one shot is big news.

Elsewhere, the spawn rates of enemies, particularly Terminids, are being altered. Players should now encounter fewer Charger and Bile Titans on difficulty seven and up, and the new patch should prevent "spawn spikes" with the two enemy classes, where hordes of the creatures are seen at once.

As per usual with new Helldivers 2 patches, the new update includes a litany of bug and crash fixes. Arrowhead's shooter is definitely going from strength to strength in terms of stability and performance these days, which is a huge improvement over the launch window last month.

Read up on our Helldivers 2 meta guide for a look at all the best loadouts and gear for taking on the hardest missions.