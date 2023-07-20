Exclusive reveal: These Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures toys are just too darn cute

When Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures was announced, it was inevitable that some very cute toys, action figures, and assorted plushies would be along for the ride too - but to be honest, these might take the cake.

GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal a handful of new Star Wars Young Jedi Adventure toys, and you can get a good look at them (along with product descriptions for each one and where they'll be available) below. Prices start at $9.99 and everything will apparently be on shelves by the end of summer. In other words? These are probably good additions to keep in mind if you're hoping to buy Star Wars gifts for Younglings this Holiday season. Just be aware that most are exclusive to specific retailers, so plan accordingly.

While some of these new Star Wars toys are bundles collecting action figures we've seen before, others, like the hologram Yoda, are entirely new. Similarly, the interactive Nubs plush (which reminds us a bit of the new Furby, actually) is a fresh addition that'll probably hit a few preschooler Christmas lists this year.

Hero Collection

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $21.99 Ages 3+ Available Summer 2023

"Introduce young Jedi to the STAR WARS galaxy with this STAR WARS YOUNG JEDI ADVENTURES JEDI HERO COLLECTION inspired by the action-packed animated series on Disney+. This multipack includes 4 small action figures featuring kid-favorite characters Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, Nash Durango, and Nubs. Each figure features multiple points of articulation for fun, poseable play. Plus, this multipack also includes 3 removeable capes and 3 Lightsaber accessories.

Available this Summer exclusively at Target."

Showdown Pack

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $24.99 Ages 3+ Available Summer 2023

"This multipack includes 5 small action figures featuring kid-favorite characters Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, Taborr, Training Droid, and Master Yoda. Exclusive only to this set, the Master Yoda figure comes dressed in his brown robe. Each figure features multiple points of articulation for fun, poseable play. Plus, this multipack also includes 3 removeable capes, 3 Lightsaber accessories, and 1 staff accessory.

Available this Summer exclusively at Walmart."

Kai Brightstar and Hologram Yoda

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $11.99 Ages 3+ Available Summer 2023

"This 2-pack features kid-favorite characters Kai Brightstar and Yoda, with Yoda featuring hologram-style deco exclusive to this set. The Kai Brightstar figure features multiple points of articulation for fun, poseable play. Plus, this 2-pack also includes a removeable cape and Lightsaber accessory.

Available this Summer exclusively at Walmart."

Jabberin' Jedi Nubs

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $59.99 Ages 3+ Available Summer 2023

"Kids ages 3 and up will love reenacting their favorite galactic moments with this stuffed animal version of the fan-favorite character. With super soft blue fur, acrylic eyes and an electronic Lightsaber, this STAR WARS plush toy is perfectly sized at 11 inches for adventures and lots of snuggles. Squeeze his tummy or press the button on his Lightsaber to unlock different lights and sound effects!

Available this Summer at all major retailers."

Speeder Adventure Pack

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price TBC Ages 3+ Available Summer 2023

"This multipack includes 3 small action figures featuring kid-favorite characters Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay and Taborr alongside their speeder bikes. The bikes feature deco exclusive to this set and wheels that bring playtime to the next level. Each figure features molded on helmets and multiple points of articulation for fun, poseable play. Plus, this park also includes 2 Lightsaber accessories and 1 staff accessory.

Available this Summer exclusively at Amazon."

Yoda Training Lightsaber

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $9.99 Ages 3+ Available Summer 2023

"This Lightsaber is designed for little hands with a 3-segmented green blade that expands with the flick of the wrist. Kids ages 3 and up will love reenacting their favorite moments from the series with this toy featuring design and deco inspired by Yoda’s Lightsaber.

Available this Summer exclusively at Walmart."

For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out these Star Wars board games and the best Lego Star Wars sets.