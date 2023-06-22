Furby is back and I am afraid

Somehow, Furby has returned.

In a press release, Hasbro announced that it would be resurrecting the cute but mildly chilling '90s sensation. This new version still gabbles with the same old Furbish, but it also dances, repeats what you say, has over 600 audio responses, and can be glammed up with numerous sparkly accessories. Oh, and it seems to call you 'bestie' as well as telling your fortune. If the rather creepy old version is anything to go by, we're not sure we want to know what this one thinks will happen to us.

Snark aside, there's admittedly something sweet about this new Furby. Although certain screenshots make it look like it hungers for blood (and the 'be my best friend?' tagline is mildly threatening), emphasis has been placed on mindfulness with "peaceful music, calm exercises, and cheerful positive sayings" alongside a relaxing light show. It's clearly being angled toward better mental health, and that's only to be applauded. They don't connect to the internet either, so nobody has to freak out about being spied on this time. (Remember those conspiracy theories? Ah, fun times.) Plus, it does actually turn off now. You can check it out for yourself on Amazon.

VP and general manager for Hasbro fashion and preschool Kristin McKay says that, "following its craze-inducing launch in 1998, Furby has taken the world by storm, impacting every corner of the culture zeitgeist, from music to television and film. For the brand’s 25th anniversary, we wanted to ignite the same excitement for this new generation by harnessing Furby's power of nostalgia while giving Gen Alpha everything they crave.”

The new Furby - which comes in two colors - is already available at Amazon for $69.99. It'll then land on shelves at other retailers come July 15, with an August release window for the UK. In other words, it'll probably appear on many a wishlist for Christmas. Take note if you'll be hunting down gifts for gamers that are on the younger side this Holiday season.

