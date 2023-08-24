The Equalizer director would consider using AI to de-age Denzel Washington for a prequel

The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua has revealed that he'd be open to using AI to de-age franchise star Denzel Washington in order to explore Robert McCall's backstory in a prequel movie.

"Especially now with the new technology and the AI and all of that kind of stuff… Is there a story to be told about how [Robert McCall] became this person – the younger version?" Fuqua said in a recent interview with NME . "I’ve had that conversation with [screenwriter] Richard Wenk quite a bit."

"It’s all so fresh and new. I’m still watching [the technology]. I’ve watched Harrison Ford’s film and I know there’s other movies coming out," he continued, referring to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the first act of which is set 20 years in the past and features a de-aged Ford. "And I’m hearing the technology is getting better and better and better. So I’m kind of watching it to see where it goes."

Washington and Fuqua have reunited for a third movie, which arrives in cinemas later this month. The movie, which Fuqua has previously said is the final installment in the trilogy, takes the McCall – and the action – out of Boston and over to Italy, where he comes up against the mafia when they start threatening the livelihood of his new friends.

With the trilogy seemingly wrapped up, then, the only logical place to go in any future movies would be McCall's past. But is de-aging the way to go? The technique has been criticized for its uncanniness in movies like the Dial of Destiny, as well as in the Netflix movie The Adam Project, which saw Catherine Keener de-aged using deep fake technology . Re-casting a younger version of Washington's character would be a better way to go, in our opinion (Daryl McCormack, anyone?).

The Equalizer 3 hits the big screen on August 30. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the year's best movie release dates.