The Equalizer 3 could be the end of the road for Denzel Washington’s reluctant hero Robert McCall – at least if you believe series director Antoine Fuqua.

"I don’t see another one in it for me," Fuqua tells the new issue of Total Film magazine, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, August 17. "From my conversations with Denzel, this is the final one [for him] as well."

If Fuqua’s words ring true, it would bring to a close a franchise that has provided a hard-hitting alternative to a Hollywood landscape increasingly packed with action movies.

"He’s a little darker," Fuqua says of McCall’s changed attitude in The Equalizer 3. "He has to find his way back to the light."

It’s not long before trouble crosses his path, this time in the form of the Italian Mafia. "A lot of them are the younger-generation type. They’re a little edgier, a little more aggressive. It feels dangerous because it’s not just drugs and stuff. You’re dealing with terrorists even more now," Fuqua explains. Even so, we wouldn't bet against Denzel Washington settling another score and going out all guns blazing.

The Equalizer 3 opens in cinemas on September 1.

