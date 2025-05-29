Karate Kid: Legends star Jackie Chan looks back on the divisive Rush Hour 3, and agrees it's the weakest movie in the franchise: "Too much money is no good"

Rush Hour star Jackie Chan has ranked all three films from the action comedy franchise, and it sounds as though Rush Hour 3 is his least favourite.

"I don’t know," Chan said when asked by Buzzfeed to rank the Rush Hour movies from his favorite to least favorite entry. "You know what, the first one: little money, little time. We shot it like, 'Go, go, go, go!' The second one: a lot of money, a lot of time. The third one: too much money, too much time. Too much money is no good."

Starring Chan and Chris Tucker, the Rush Hour trilogy kicked off in 1998, with the first movie following two squabbling cops from different cultures who team up to save the kidnapped daughter of a diplomat. However, Chan’s ranking does actually line up with each movie’s critical reception. Rush hour, which is Chan’s favorite, currently sits at 62% on Rotten Tomatoes, and its 2001 sequel, Rush Hour 2, stands at 51%.

But the 2007 third installment, which Chan ranked last, has a less-than-impressive 17% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and performed the worst out of the three at the box office despite having the biggest budget. Rush Hour 3, which reunites the duo in Paris, is also the most divisive movie in the franchise, with the widest gap between the critical score and audience score at 63%.

Despite the third movie’s mixed response, Chan still seems game to make Rush Hour 4, which he teased in 2022.

However, fans don’t have to wait for Rush Hour 4 to catch Chan on the big screen, as the star returns to one of his other popular franchises in Karate Kid: Legends. After starring in the The Karate Kid remake in 2010, Chan reprises his role as Mr. Han and trains a new student alongside the original Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

Karate Kid: Legends opens in theaters in the US on May 30, and is out in UK cinemas now. For more, read our Karate Kid: Legends review, or check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies of the year.