Walton Goggins has revealed why he's "scared" to return for Fallout season 2

Walton Goggins is set to reprise his role as Cooper Howard in Fallout season 2, and he's already feeling the pressure. With the show debuting as one of the best new TV series of 2024, and Goggins' character becoming an absolute fan favorite, expectations are high for the next batch of episodes.

In an interview with EW, the actor admitted he is "really scared" to dive into The Ghoul again, particularly because of the make up process.

"I am really scared about getting back into those prosthetics. It's that old saying where someone asks, 'Why did you decide to have a second kid?' Because you totally forgot what it was like to have the first!," he said.

Filming of season 2 is already under way, with Ella Purnell reprising her role as Lucy MacLean, and Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin joining the cast as a "crazy genius-type character."

Earlier this month, Goggins shared a photo of himself in the make-up chair, writing: "Back in the saddle… #Deux. Gatdamn it feels good to slip on this skin. I do this shit for the love of the Game."

Based on the popular video game series Fallout, the show takes place in a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles that has been ravaged by nuclear war, and follows a Vault dweller who is forced to come up to the surface for the first time.

Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Frances Turner, and Leslie Uggams are expected to return for season 2.

The new episodes will follow the ending of Fallout season 1, which left out lots of open storylines for the major characters, and some unanswered questions we can't wait the show to address soon.

Fallout season 2 has yet to confirm a release date on Prime Video. In the meantime, check out our picks of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now.