Fallout season 2 starts filming as The Ghoul's Walton Goggins shares BTS look: "It feels good to slip on this skin"

Fallout's Walton Goggins says it "feels good" to be back playing the Ghoul, confirming that season 2 has officially started filming.

The actor, who will next been seen in The White Lotus season 3, took to Instagram to share a close-up photo of himself in the make-up chair, as someone carefully applies his facial prosthetics. "Back in the saddle… #Deux. Gatdamn it feels good to slip on this skin. I do this shit for the love of the Game," he captioned the image.

It's no real surprise that cameras are rolling already on the video game adaptation's second chapter. It had long been rumored that production was set to kick off in November, after the showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner said the team was "going to be pedal to the metal to get season two out as fast as humanly possible" back in April.

Also starring the likes of Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, and Kyle MacLachlan, Fallout takes place in a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles that has been ravaged by nuclear war. Purnell plays a Vault dweller named Lucy, while MacLachlan stars as Hank, her Overseer. Set 219 years after the global conflict in 2077, it sees Lucy, who has lived her entire life in a vault deep underground, forced to come up to the surface for the very first time.

