Netflix’s most streamed show of all time gets a new teaser, and it reveals a major detail about season 2’s plot

Squid Game season 2 is releasing on Netflix later this year, but so far much of the show’s plot has been shrouded in mystery. Not anymore, thanks to a very telling new teaser revealing a major detail about the return of the streamer’s most-watched show.

In a very short clip released by Netflix, we see Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) back in his Squid Game uniform, and he’s got the same number: 456. It’s the storyline we were all dreading after watching Gi-hun fight to the death to make it out alive of the first games in season 1. By the finale, he’d managed to survive, win the prize, and was free.

However, he realized the cycle was about to begin again when he watched someone being given the Squid Game calling card on his way to the airport. In the final few moments, he called them up and vowed that he would take down the games, and the Front Man, once and for all. Now we know he’ll be doing that from the inside.

The new trailer also reveals the first look at several of the new players, including numbers 007, 222, 044, and 380. We don’t see any of the new contestants' faces, but the second season has welcomed a huge new cast after the high death count of season one. "The real game begins," teases the tagline.

Season 2 is set to be released on Netflix on December 26, 2024, and will be followed by one final season. Production is already underway on Squid Game season 3, which will be released on the streaming platform in 2025.

