Squid Game season 2 adds eight new cast members

Let the games begin

Squid Game is building out its cast for season 2 with eight new members.

The following actors have been added to the cast: Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home), Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim (Be Melodramatic, Move to Heaven), Lee David (The Fortress, Svaha: The Sixth Finger), Lee Jin-uk (Sweet Home, Miss Granny), Choi Seung-hyun (Tazza: The Hidden Card, Commitment), Roh Jae-won (Missing Yoon, Ditto), and Won Ji-an (D.P.) (H/T Variety).

A previous casting announcement revealed the return of Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae), the Front Man (Lee Byung-Hun), Hwang Jun-Ho (Wi Ha-Jun), and Gong Yoo as the games' recruiter. Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun were announced as new cast members, with many fans online wondering when more women would be added to the show

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk will return as writer, director, and executive producer.

"Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months," Gi-Hun actor Lee has said of the second installment. "We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete."

A reality show called Squid Game: The Challenge, where ordinary people compete in similar challenges (that don't have deadly consequences), is set to hit Netflix sometime in November.

Squid Games season 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue.

