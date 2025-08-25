Dexter fans are "devastated" as prequel series is unexpectedly cancelled after being renewed four months ago: "We were robbed"

Dexter fans have been on an emotional rollercoaster this year, with popular prequel series Original Sin being renewed for season 2 only to be cancelled four months later. The other Dexter show released this year, Resurrection, seems to be moving forward after a successful release last month.

Fans are taking to social media to complain about this unexpected cancellation, using hashtags like #SaveDexterOriginalSin and #BringBackDexterOriginalSin.

"I'm truly devastated and so freaking mad...choosing to cancel #DexterOriginalSin when it was already renewed is just pure evil...the cast deserve so much better," said one fan.

"Dexter: Original Sin set records for Showtime & was their most streamed premiere ever at the time. The finale had even more viewers than the premiere & it became Showtime’s most streamed series in a DECADE. Then you cancel it AFTER an initial renewal?!," another fan pointed out.

"We were robbed! Such a stupid decision from Paramount Plus", added another X user.

"We needed more. The writers planned for us to see Dexter in his apartment, in the green Henley… we still had 15 years of stories left. Fans want more. We need more," argued another one.

Set in 1991, Original Sin served as the origin story of Michael C. Hall's iconic serial killer Dexter Morgan, with his younger version played by Patrick Gibson and Hall providing his voice for his inner monologue. The cast also included Molly Brown, Christina Milian, Christian Slater, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Patrick Dempsey.

Back in February, showrunner Clyde Phillips talked about his ideas for season 2, teasing Dexter's evolution on screen. "We need to see him grow in several ways," he told ComicBook.com.

"You’ll have to learn how to blend better. He will have to learn how to kill better and more efficiently. So, next season, does he get his boat? Does he get his apartment? Does he start wearing the Henley? Does he start doing the red string thing? Those are things that we’re going to explore, it’ll be like coming home for the audience with the music, Michael [C. Hall]’s voice, which is crucial to the show," he added.

Unfortunately, we won't get to see any of that now, as the show is unlikely to be picked up again.

The Dexter universe continues, however, with Dexter: Resurrection, which is airing this summer. According to Variety, Paramount is "imminently" planning to open a writers room for a potential season 2 of the show, which is ending its first batch of episodes on September 5.

