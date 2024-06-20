The director of the show that dethroned Squid Game lands another new comic book movie at Netflix
Train to Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho is teaming up with Alfonso Cuarón for a new movie
Yeon Sang-ho, the director of Netflix series Hellbound and Parasyte: The Grey, is returning with a new comic adaptation for the streamer.
Yeon is re-teaming with Hellbound screenwriter Choi Gyu-seok for Revelations, a new movie based on the pair's comic of the same name, with Gravity and Roma director Alfonso Cuarón on board as executive producer.
The movie will follow Min-chan (Ryu Jun-yeol) a small-town pastor who has a divine revelation that a man visiting his church is the person who abducted his son. On an all-consuming quest for justice and retribution, he catches the attention of detective Yeon-hee (Shin Hyun-been), who's haunted by her own family's ghosts.
"Alfonso Cuarón, known for masterpieces like Children of Men and Gravity, has greatly influenced my work as a director," Yeon said in a statement. "I am thrilled at this opportunity to collaborate with him on shaping Revelations, and I have high expectations for our partnership."
Hellbound was the show that dethroned Squid Game from Netflix's top spot back in 2021 after its nine-week run at the top of the international charts and a second season is currently in the works. Parasyte: The Grey also went straight to the number one spot when it was released earlier this year. As for movies, Yeon's big-screen international breakthrough came in 2016 with his zombie thriller Train to Busan.
Revelations doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for the film to arrive on the streamer, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies to add to your watch list now.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.