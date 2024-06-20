The director of the show that dethroned Squid Game lands another new comic book movie at Netflix

Yeon Sang-ho, the director of Netflix series Hellbound and Parasyte: The Grey, is returning with a new comic adaptation for the streamer.

Yeon is re-teaming with Hellbound screenwriter Choi Gyu-seok for Revelations, a new movie based on the pair's comic of the same name, with Gravity and Roma director Alfonso Cuarón on board as executive producer.

The movie will follow Min-chan (Ryu Jun-yeol) a small-town pastor who has a divine revelation that a man visiting his church is the person who abducted his son. On an all-consuming quest for justice and retribution, he catches the attention of detective Yeon-hee (Shin Hyun-been), who's haunted by her own family's ghosts.

"Alfonso Cuarón, known for masterpieces like Children of Men and Gravity, has greatly influenced my work as a director," Yeon said in a statement. "I am thrilled at this opportunity to collaborate with him on shaping Revelations, and I have high expectations for our partnership."

Hellbound was the show that dethroned Squid Game from Netflix's top spot back in 2021 after its nine-week run at the top of the international charts and a second season is currently in the works. Parasyte: The Grey also went straight to the number one spot when it was released earlier this year. As for movies, Yeon's big-screen international breakthrough came in 2016 with his zombie thriller Train to Busan.

Revelations doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for the film to arrive on the streamer, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies to add to your watch list now.