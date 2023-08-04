Hellbound, the first show to knock Squid Game off its #1 spot on Netflix back in November 2021, has started production on its second season.

The South Korean supernatural fantasy, which centered on beings called angels arriving on Earth and condemning people to Hell, was a smash hit upon release. At the time, viewers called it "thought-provoking and genuinely thrilling." One even claimed it was "better than Squid Game", the Netflix phenomenon that still ranks among the streamer’s most popular shows of all time.

It was Hellbound that dethroned Squid Game from its epic nine-week run at the top of Netflix’s foreign charts – as well as topping it on the overall charts for the first time in late November.

Despite being announced almost a year ago, Hellbound season 2 has only just started filming. To mark the occasion, Netflix has released a quick behind-the-scenes look from cast meetings, as well as the first glimpse of filming with director Yeon Sang-Ho.

No release date has yet been given for Hellbound season 2, but it continues the streamer’s recent trend of incredible non-English shows and movies.

Squid Game, of course, is also returning for a second season – but fans have also been wowed by the likes of Troll, Academy Award-nominated All Quiet on the Western Front, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo in recent years.

