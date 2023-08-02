New on Netflix: 7 movies and shows you have to watch this August

Don’t be paralysed by choice this August on Netflix. There may be dozens of new shows and movies coming to the streamer this month, but we’re here to help you zero in on what’s actually worth watching.

From a long-overdue reappraisal of a 2000s comedy hit to new episodes from a series that fans dubbed the "best in years" upon its debut in 2022, there’s plenty new on Netflix this August worth sinking your time into.

The headline act this month is Heart of Stone. The Gal Gadot-led actioner crashes into sight in what is, traditionally, a bit of a slower month for movies. Throw in the likes of Heartstopper season 2 and a certain Peruvian bear with an appetite for marmalade sandwiches and we’re on to a winner. Here’s what you should be watching on Netflix this August.

New on Netflix in August 2023

Ugly Betty

(Image credit: ABC)

Release date: August 1

If it was released today, Ugly Betty would probably be held up as a classic. Thankfully, Netflix is giving America Ferrera’s awkward fashion journalist the chance to shine again. All four seasons of the cringe comedy are now available to stream. With Ferrera recently stealing the show with a killer monologue in Barbie, there’s never been a better time to Be Bettyer.

Heartstopper season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: August 3

Heartstopper was a heartwarming surprise hit when it debuted on Netflix last year. Season 2 should be no different as Nick and Charlie get to grips with their fledgling relationship, while Tao and Elle wrestle with their own feelings. The new season will also see the friendship group overcome exams – and a trip to France. Ooh la la!

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2, part 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: August 3

It’s not quite Barbenheimer but, hey, you can do a Lincstopper double bill on Netflix if you feel like it. The next part of the second season will revolve around the vicious attack on Mickey and his mysterious assailants. Expect more brutal twists and turns – especially as the eponymous lawyer’s fling with Lisa still looms large in the background of this legal drama.

Painkiller

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: August 10

The opioid epidemic has already been broached in sensitive fashion earlier this year with Florence Pugh’s tender drama A Good Person. If you’re looking for a deeper history of how we got here, Painkiller will be a painful – but necessary – pill to swallow.

Based on the book Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic by Barry Meier and a separate New Yorker article, Painkiller will chart the origins of the crisis and the rise of the Sacklers. Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick and Taylor Kitsch star in the fictionalised retelling.

Heart of Stone

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: August 11

We know Gal Gadot has the action chops after her stint as Wonder Woman, but does she have the delicate touch required to thrive in the spy world? We’ll find out in Heart of Stone as Gadot plays Rachel Stone, a covert operative of Charter. When a hacker – played by Bollywood star Alia Bhatt – causes chaos, it’s up to Stone to bring out the big guns and neutralise any threats. If Netflix plays its cards right, it could have its own mini-Bond or Bourne franchise on its hands.

Paddington

(Image credit: Studio Canal)

Release date: August 14

He’ll never be like other people, but that’s alright – he’s a bear. Paddington stole our hearts when it was released in 2014, telling the story of the titular bear finding his feet (or should that be paws?) after arriving in London from Peru. With a taxidermist putting the lovable Paddington in her sights, it’s up to the kindness of strangers – and the bear’s boundless charm – to save the day. The sequel may have a touch better, but this is perfect viewing for all the family, crammed with an absolutely absurd amount of talent. Just remember to pack sandwiches.

One Piece

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: August 31

Netflix ahoy! The latest anime adaptation sees One Piece sailing into uncharted waters to get the live-action treatment. Based on a manga from Eiichiro Oda, the series will feature wannabe pirate Luffy hunting for the mythical One Piece treasure. Along the way, he picks up a motley crew of ne'er-do-wells and comes face to face with the worst bandits this side of the Grand Line. All told, it looks to be a swashbuckling series, packed with the sense of adventure and derring-do that should avoid it sinking without a trace at the end of August. For more, check out our interview with Luffy actor Iñaki Godoy.

