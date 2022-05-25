Netflix's new number one show is being called "the best in years" by hooked viewers

Netflix has a new number one show. The Lincoln Lawyer, the series reboot of Matthew McConaughey's 2011 thriller, has rocketed up the streamer's charts since its release earlier this month.

The show, which stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey – a criminal defence lawyer working out the back of his Lincoln car in sun-kissed Los Angeles – and Neve Campbell as his ex-wife and criminal prosecutor, is a legal drama that's ticking all the right boxes for hooked viewers.

"An incredible show. One of my favorites in a long time," one viewer said (opens in new tab). Another wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab) that it was, simply, "the best series I've seen in years." One adds (opens in new tab), "Hands down one of the best series I have watched on Netflix in a while."

The praise doesn't end there. "An amazing first season," one declared (opens in new tab). "I recommend it for anyone who likes crime and suspense… a good break from sex, drugs, and shootouts every other scene."

"Great acting, great writing. I'm hooked!" one said (opens in new tab). Those who want something new to binge are also in luck, with another describing the series (opens in new tab) as "must watch" and that it "keeps you guessing. The writers are great. There's actually no way to guess what's next even when you think you have it nailed down, it hits you from the flank."

Predictably, fans have also been clamoring for news of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2. While nothing is forthcoming, that hasn't stopped fans from asking.

"There has to be a season 2," one said (opens in new tab), with another writing (opens in new tab), "I really hope Netflix picks up The Lincoln Lawyer for a second season because damn, the series is brilliant. I haven't been this hooked to a crime/mystery/thriller/legal drama type since The Mentalist and The Good Wife."

For more from the streamer, check out the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies you should be watching right now.