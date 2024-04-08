Netflix's new #1 show is an adaptation of a hit manga that's made fans desperate for season 2

By Emily Garbutt
published

Parasyte: The Grey is Netflix's new #1 show

Parasyte: The Grey
(Image credit: Netflix)

Parasyte: The Grey is Netflix's latest number one show, racing up the streamer's chart since it was released this past Friday (April 5). The manga adaptation has beaten 3 Body Problem, a new sci-fi series from the creators of Game of Thrones, to the top spot in 45 countries.

Based on the manga Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki and follows a group of parasitic creatures that fall to Earth from outer space and begin controlling humans. Except Jeong Su-in (Jeon So-nee), who manages to resist the parasite who latches onto her after a near-fatal traffic accident and is forced to coexist with the creature. Not quite human and not quite parasite, Su-in must find her place in a newly divided world. The series was directed and co-written by Train to Busan helmer Yeon Sang-ho and, despite being based on Japanese source material, it's based in South Korea. 

The show consists of six episodes, which has left fans clamoring for more – especially after a twist revealed the show was more closely tied to the source material than previously thought. "Parasyte: The Grey is soo good, I need a season 2" tweeted one viewer. "Parasyte: The Grey has got me so hyped for a season 2. I hope it happens!" said another. So far, there's been no news as to whether the series will be renewed for another installment. 

