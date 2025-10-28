Forget lookalike contests, Now You See Me 3 star Jesse Eisenberg has launched the next viral marketing gimmick: impromptu magic shows

A group of lucky fans get to be among the first to see Now You See Me: Now You Don't for free – and it's all thanks to a card trick performed by Jesse Eisenberg.

In the last week, a series of mysterious posters advertising a magic show were posted around New York City. The poster read: See My Friend Jesse Perform a Magic Trick. 1pm @ Tompkins Square Park, Saturday October 25." Now You See Me fans were pretty quick to figure out that the Jesse in question was none other than star Jesse Eisenberg, who plays legendary magician J. Daniel Atlas in the franchise.

In the brief video, which you can view below, Eisenberg does a pretty classic, "Is this your card?" trick and pulls it from the woman's jacket. He informs the audience that every single person who received a playing card from his deck gets to use it as a ticket for an early screening of Now You See Me Now You Don't.

Jesse Eisenberg performed a magic trick to strangers in the middle of New York City.He then gave everyone watching a ticket to the first-ever screening of ‘NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DONT’. pic.twitter.com/hcpnZod85wOctober 27, 2025

Now You See Me: Now You Don't. directed by Ruben Fleischer, is the third installment in the magician-heist franchise. It also marks Fleischer's fourth collaboration with Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson, whom he first worked with on the horror-comedy Zombieland.

The all-star cast includes Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman in reprisals of their roles, with newcomers to the franchise being Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike (who plays the threequel's main villain).

Now You See Me: Now You Don't will levitate into theaters on November 14, 2025.