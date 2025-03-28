Dune 2 stars re-teaming for new movie described as "The Martian meets 127 Hours" from the director of an underrated recent horror film
Josh Brolin and Austin Butler will star in Whalefall
Josh Brolin is set to join his Dune 2 co-star Austin Butler in Whalefall, a new movie about a man who gets stuck inside a whale.
Per Deadline, "the film is described as The Martian meets 127 Hours, centering on a scuba diver in search of his deceased father’s remains who gets swallowed by an 80-foot, 60-ton sperm whale and has only one hour to escape before his oxygen runs out. After giving up on life, the young man is surprised to find a reason to live in the most dangerous and unlikely of places."
The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Daniel Kraus, and he's co-writing the script with director Brian Duffield. There aren't any details on who Brolin or Butler might be playing just yet.
Duffield's last time in the director's chair was for No One Will Save You, a sci-fi horror starring Kaitlyn Dever that Stephen King dubbed "truly unique" when it was quietly dropped on Hulu and Disney Plus back in 2023.
Brolin and Butler last shared the screen in Dune: Part 2, which was released in 2024. Brolin plays former House Atreides aide Gurney Halleck in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic, while Butler played the antagonistic Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.
Next up for Brolin is Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, while Butler is set to star in Hereditary director Ari Aster's Western dark comedy Eddington.
Whalefall doesn't have a release date yet. For more viewing inspiration, get up to speed with this year's best upcoming movies with our guide to 2025's movie release dates at a glance.
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections.
