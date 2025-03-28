Dune 2 stars re-teaming for new movie described as "The Martian meets 127 Hours" from the director of an underrated recent horror film

News
By published

Josh Brolin and Austin Butler will star in Whalefall

Dune 2
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Josh Brolin is set to join his Dune 2 co-star Austin Butler in Whalefall, a new movie about a man who gets stuck inside a whale.

Per Deadline, "the film is described as The Martian meets 127 Hours, centering on a scuba diver in search of his deceased father’s remains who gets swallowed by an 80-foot, 60-ton sperm whale and has only one hour to escape before his oxygen runs out. After giving up on life, the young man is surprised to find a reason to live in the most dangerous and unlikely of places."

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Daniel Kraus, and he's co-writing the script with director Brian Duffield. There aren't any details on who Brolin or Butler might be playing just yet.

Duffield's last time in the director's chair was for No One Will Save You, a sci-fi horror starring Kaitlyn Dever that Stephen King dubbed "truly unique" when it was quietly dropped on Hulu and Disney Plus back in 2023.

Brolin and Butler last shared the screen in Dune: Part 2, which was released in 2024. Brolin plays former House Atreides aide Gurney Halleck in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic, while Butler played the antagonistic Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Next up for Brolin is Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, while Butler is set to star in Hereditary director Ari Aster's Western dark comedy Eddington.

Whalefall doesn't have a release date yet. For more viewing inspiration, get up to speed with this year's best upcoming movies with our guide to 2025's movie release dates at a glance.

See more Movies News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about thriller movies
Clerks

32 movies that take place in a single location
Searching

The 32 most underrated psychological thrillers of all time
Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranks

All Pokemon TCG Pocket ranks and competitive rewards
See more latest
Most Popular
The World of Studio Ghibli lego set close up
These breathtaking Studio Ghibli Lego sets could one day hit shelves, with your support
Doom&#039;s Division #2
Doctor Doom and Luna Snow's personal super-team adds three more heroes in Doom's Division #2
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda live-action movie finally has a release date, Nintendo randomly confirms through its newly released app
Ridley Scott
Ridley Scott once pitched The Studio's Seth Rogen a Monopoly movie and well, it sounded great: "[We] were like, 'F***'"
Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot will reportedly have a main character who's "more Willow," with Sarah Michelle Gellar as a guest star
Bryan Cranston
25 years later, Bryan Cranston teases a "different dynamic" in Malcolm in the Middle revival, and says he's been trying to make it happen for over a decade
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows has an early secret weapon that's easy to miss, but you have to get: "I haven’t even been hit once since I found it"
Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy
How to watch Buffy The Vampire Slayer online and from anywhere
The switch 2 right joy-con on its side looking liek a computer mouse attached to some device
The mysterious button on the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con has finally been revealed – it's a C, and fans are desperately trying to figure out what it's for: "Either Community or Connect"
Thunderbolts* trailer
Marvel fans think Avengers: Doomsday announcements sealed the fate of this Thunderbolts character once and for all