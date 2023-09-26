Stephen King gushes over "truly unique" sci-fi horror movie that just quietly dropped on streaming

Stephen King is a big fan of No One Will Save You, the new sci-fi horror movie that just quietly dropped on Disney Plus in the UK and Hulu in the US. Starring Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever, in a practically dialogue-free role, the film sees an isolated young woman tasked with surviving the night when her home comes under the attack of evil extraterrestrials.

Since the flick, which was written and directed by The Babysitter and Underwater scribe Brian Duffield, landed on Earth... we mean, streaming platforms, on September 22, everyone has been raving about it on Twitter. King, it seems, wanted to join in...

"Brilliant, daring, involving, scary," he said of the film. "You have to go back over 60 years, to a TWILIGHT ZONE episode called 'The Invaders,' to find anything remotely like it. Truly unique."

Guillermo del Toro also got involved in the lovefest recently, praising No One Will Save You for using "an essential principle in Catholic dogma" as its "narrative backbone". He wrote: "Grace and salvation emerge from pain and suffering. It is in this passage that you find salvation.

"NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU. You will save yourself through this. You can find it in the Book of Job- In Jonah in the whale and in fact in many other religions. The world- the essence of it- is a paradoxical composite of destruction and creation. Any human-scale attempt at suppressing one side, results in strife. Because the universe doesn't play nice. Period. I think the key is the moment of "communion" through the eucharist of the alien identity pod. It is profound.

"The film is about soul [reparation], yes- but then it telescopes to other levels. Watch it," Del Toro encouraged, before pointing out that Alfred Hitchcock often used the same "strand" in his works. "That is what NOWSY is for me: a parable. A REALLY fun parable. Sunday school was never this fun."

